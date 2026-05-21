Trajan Wealth LLC Lowers Stake in Corning Incorporated $GLW

Trajan Wealth LLC lessened its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW - Free Report) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 89,686 shares of the electronics maker's stock after selling 6,896 shares during the period. Trajan Wealth LLC's holdings in Corning were worth $7,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GLW. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Corning in the 3rd quarter worth $907,164,000. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corning in the 3rd quarter worth $676,931,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Corning by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,557,489 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $1,358,211,000 after acquiring an additional 3,848,540 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its stake in shares of Corning by 141.2% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 4,011,153 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $329,035,000 after acquiring an additional 2,348,125 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Corning in the 3rd quarter worth $185,221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.80% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GLW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Corning from $120.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Corning from $179.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Corning from $125.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Corning from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, HSBC reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a research note on Friday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $177.92.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GLW

Insider Buying and Selling at Corning

In other Corning news, SVP Michaune D. Tillman sold 3,260 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.02, for a total transaction of $674,885.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 10,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,106,221.48. The trade was a 24.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Soumya Seetharam sold 20,000 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.23, for a total transaction of $4,124,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 25,570 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,273,301.10. The trade was a 43.89% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have sold 170,774 shares of company stock worth $28,148,435. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Corning Stock Up 2.7%

Shares of NYSE GLW opened at $180.60 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Corning Incorporated has a 52 week low of $47.67 and a 52 week high of $211.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $159.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.14.

Corning (NYSE:GLW - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.30 billion. Corning had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 19.45%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. Corning has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.730-0.770 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. Corning's payout ratio is presently 53.59%.

Key Stories Impacting Corning

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Corning Profile

Corning Incorporated is a global manufacturer specializing in specialty glass, ceramics and related materials and technologies. Headquartered in Corning, New York, the company supplies engineered materials and components used across multiple industries, including consumer electronics, telecommunications, automotive emissions control, pharmaceutical and life sciences, and industrial and scientific applications. Corning emphasizes materials science and precision manufacturing to develop durable, high-performance glass and ceramic products.

Key product lines include specialty display glass used by television and mobile-device manufacturers, cover glass marketed under well-known trade names for smartphones and tablets, and optical fiber and cable and related hardware for telecommunications networks.

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