Trajan Wealth LLC Purchases 17,819 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. $PM

Trajan Wealth LLC lifted its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM - Free Report) by 13.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,114 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 17,819 shares during the quarter. Philip Morris International comprises about 1.0% of Trajan Wealth LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Trajan Wealth LLC's holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $24,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 145,262,397 shares of the company's stock worth $23,300,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793,949 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in Philip Morris International by 2.2% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 128,776,327 shares of the company's stock worth $20,887,743,000 after acquiring an additional 2,714,674 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in Philip Morris International by 1.0% in the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 89,150,871 shares of the company's stock worth $14,461,220,000 after acquiring an additional 882,885 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Philip Morris International by 7.2% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 43,546,533 shares of the company's stock worth $7,063,263,000 after acquiring an additional 2,911,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Philip Morris International by 2.8% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 14,701,879 shares of the company's stock worth $2,384,645,000 after acquiring an additional 401,381 shares in the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

PM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Philip Morris International from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 10th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Philip Morris International from $181.50 to $168.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Bank of America reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $192.56.

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Philip Morris International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PM opened at $188.40 on Thursday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $142.11 and a 1 year high of $193.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $293.64 billion, a PE ratio of 26.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.37.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.13. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 142.02% and a net margin of 11.61%.The business had revenue of $10.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Philip Morris International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.360-8.510 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.020-2.070 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 8.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 19th were given a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 19th. Philip Morris International's payout ratio is 82.70%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc NYSE: PM is a global tobacco company that manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products and a growing portfolio of smoke-free alternatives for adult smokers. The firm traces its corporate roots to the 19th century Philip Morris enterprise and was established as an independent, publicly traded company following a 2008 separation from what is now Altria. Since the spin-off, the company has focused on serving international markets outside the United States.

PMI's product mix includes traditional combustible cigarettes as well as smoke-free offerings such as heated tobacco systems and other reduced-risk products.

Further Reading

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