Tran Capital Management L.P. Acquires 16,383 Shares of e.l.f. Beauty $ELF

Tran Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF - Free Report) by 29.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,515 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 16,383 shares during the quarter. e.l.f. Beauty comprises about 0.7% of Tran Capital Management L.P.'s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Tran Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.12% of e.l.f. Beauty worth $5,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 29.3% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 384 shares of the company's stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al boosted its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al now owns 5,426 shares of the company's stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,595 shares of the company's stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,442 shares of the company's stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 58.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 317 shares of the company's stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.44% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ELF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $95.00 to $68.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Wall Street Zen upgraded e.l.f. Beauty from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, e.l.f. Beauty has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $117.19.

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e.l.f. Beauty Stock Performance

ELF opened at $61.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company's fifty day moving average price is $78.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.35. e.l.f. Beauty has a 1-year low of $49.40 and a 1-year high of $150.99. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.55, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.83.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $489.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $461.78 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 15.08%. The business's revenue was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. e.l.f. Beauty has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.050-3.100 EPS. On average, analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at e.l.f. Beauty

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 52,880 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.64, for a total transaction of $3,312,403.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 98,416 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,164,778.24. The trade was a 34.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting e.l.f. Beauty

Here are the key news stories impacting e.l.f. Beauty this week:

Positive Sentiment: Evercore initiated coverage with an “in-line” rating and a $68 price target (about ~11% above the current price), which can attract buyer interest and act as a nearer-term valuation anchor for the stock. Read More.

Evercore initiated coverage with an “in-line” rating and a $68 price target (about ~11% above the current price), which can attract buyer interest and act as a nearer-term valuation anchor for the stock. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Marketing push — e.l.f. launched a true-crime–inspired mockumentary campaign promoting its affordable positioning; this is a brand/awareness play that can support sales over time but is unlikely to move the stock immediately. Read More.

Marketing push — e.l.f. launched a true-crime–inspired mockumentary campaign promoting its affordable positioning; this is a brand/awareness play that can support sales over time but is unlikely to move the stock immediately. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Institutional backing remains strong: several large funds increased positions during the quarter, which provides stability and longer-term support for the share base. (This underpins institutional interest but doesn't guarantee near-term upside.) Read More.

Institutional backing remains strong: several large funds increased positions during the quarter, which provides stability and longer-term support for the share base. (This underpins institutional interest but doesn't guarantee near-term upside.) Read More. Negative Sentiment: Insider sale — CEO Tarang Amin sold 52,880 shares (~$3.3M) under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan, reducing his stake by ~35%. Even if planned, large insider selling can sour sentiment and prompt short-term selling. Read More.

Insider sale — CEO Tarang Amin sold 52,880 shares (~$3.3M) under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan, reducing his stake by ~35%. Even if planned, large insider selling can sour sentiment and prompt short-term selling. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Short interest rose ~21.4% in March, increasing potential downside pressure and volatility if shorts remain active or pick up momentum. Read More.

Short interest rose ~21.4% in March, increasing potential downside pressure and volatility if shorts remain active or pick up momentum. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Recent price action: coverage and news flow coincided with a notable intra-day pullback, highlighting current bearish momentum and technical pressure from the 50- and 200-day moving averages being well above the market price. Read More.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

e.l.f. Beauty NYSE: ELF is an American cosmetics company known for offering an extensive range of affordable, trend-driven makeup and skincare products. The company's portfolio spans foundations, lipsticks, mascaras, brushes, serums, masks and other beauty essentials, all positioned at accessible price points. e.l.f. Beauty maintains a direct-to-consumer platform through its e-commerce site and engages in widespread retail partnerships with major chains such as Target, Walmart, Ulta Beauty and Amazon.

Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Oakland, California, e.l.f.

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