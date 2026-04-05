Tran Capital Management L.P. Sells 29,433 Shares of Capital One Financial Corporation $COF

Tran Capital Management L.P. cut its holdings in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF - Free Report) by 51.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,864 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 29,433 shares during the quarter. Capital One Financial comprises approximately 0.8% of Tran Capital Management L.P.'s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Tran Capital Management L.P.'s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $6,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Strive Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Capital One Financial during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Howard Hughes Medical Institute acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Capital One Financial

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Jason P. Hanson sold 3,729 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $764,445.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 40,230 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,247,150. This represents a 8.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ravi Raghu sold 13,450 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $3,362,500.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 30,337 shares in the company, valued at $7,584,250. The trade was a 30.72% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 65,497 shares of company stock worth $13,604,717. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on COF. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a "sector perform" rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $263.00 to $256.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $294.00 to $287.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $274.45.

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Capital One Financial Price Performance

Shares of Capital One Financial stock opened at $181.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $113.18 billion, a PE ratio of 61.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $198.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $216.39. Capital One Financial Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $143.22 and a fifty-two week high of $259.64.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.14 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $15.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.49 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 3.54%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.67 EPS. Analysts expect that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 15.65 EPS for the current year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 19th. Capital One Financial's payout ratio is currently 108.11%.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation NYSE: COF is a diversified bank holding company headquartered in McLean, Virginia. The company's core businesses include credit card lending, consumer and commercial banking, and auto finance. Capital One issues a wide range of credit card products for consumers and small businesses, and it operates deposit and digital banking services aimed at retail customers and small to midsize enterprises.

Products and services include credit and charge cards, checking and savings accounts (including the online-focused Capital One 360 platform), auto loans, and commercial lending solutions.

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