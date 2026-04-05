Tran Capital Management L.P. Takes Position in ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR $ARM

Tran Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ARM - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 189,496 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $20,714,000. ARM comprises 2.5% of Tran Capital Management L.P.'s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARM. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of ARM by 126.0% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 174 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ARM in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in ARM during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL boosted its holdings in shares of ARM by 238.1% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 284 shares of the company's stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ARM in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. 7.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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ARM Stock Performance

Shares of ARM stock opened at $149.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $157.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 198.81, a P/E/G ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 3.33. The stock's fifty day moving average is $126.06 and its 200 day moving average is $134.12. ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR has a one year low of $80.00 and a one year high of $183.16.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. ARM had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 17.15%.The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. ARM's revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ARM has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of ARM from a "neutral" rating to a "sell" rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, December 15th. New Street Research raised ARM from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of ARM in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. HSBC upgraded ARM from a "reduce" rating to a "buy" rating and upped their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price target on ARM from $201.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $168.58.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ARM

Insider Activity at ARM

In other ARM news, CEO Rene A. Haas sold 7,986 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.86, for a total transaction of $1,284,627.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 282,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,520,001.94. This trade represents a 2.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason Child sold 21,280 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.37, for a total transaction of $3,157,313.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 174,706 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $25,921,129.22. The trade was a 10.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 53,133 shares of company stock valued at $8,288,586 over the last three months.

ARM Profile

Arm Limited NASDAQ: ARM is a global semiconductor IP company best known for designing energy-efficient processor architectures and related technologies that underpin a wide range of computing devices. Founded in 1990 as a joint venture between Acorn Computers, Apple and VLSI Technology and headquartered in Cambridge, England, Arm develops the ARM instruction set architectures and core processor designs that chipmakers license and integrate into custom system-on-chip (SoC) products. The company operates a licensing and royalty business model rather than manufacturing chips itself.

Arm's product portfolio includes CPU core families (such as Cortex and Neoverse lines), GPU and multimedia IP (Mali), neural processing units (Ethos) and a suite of system and physical IP blocks.

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