Tran Capital Management L.P. Trims Stake in CoStar Group, Inc. $CSGP

Tran Capital Management L.P. cut its stake in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP - Free Report) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 233,303 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 32,287 shares during the period. CoStar Group accounts for approximately 1.9% of Tran Capital Management L.P.'s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Tran Capital Management L.P. owned 0.06% of CoStar Group worth $15,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of CoStar Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CoStar Group in the third quarter worth $28,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in CoStar Group by 100.0% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 360 shares of the technology company's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in CoStar Group in the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its position in CoStar Group by 3,046.2% during the third quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 409 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. 96.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at CoStar Group

In other news, Director Louise S. Sams purchased 1,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $48.36 per share, for a total transaction of $48,360.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 20,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $986,979.24. This represents a 5.15% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CoStar Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CSGP opened at $39.95 on Friday. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $47.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.84. The company has a market cap of $16.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,999.00, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.92. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.69 and a 1 year high of $97.43.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. CoStar Group had a net margin of 0.23% and a return on equity of 2.53%. The firm had revenue of $899.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $892.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. CoStar Group has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.160-0.190 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

CoStar Group announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 7th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to reacquire up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CSGP shares. Robert W. Baird set a $73.00 target price on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Friday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $68.00 target price on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a "market outperform" rating on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Thursday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CoStar Group has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $72.76.

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CoStar Group Company Profile

CoStar Group, Inc is a provider of information, analytics and online marketplaces for the commercial real estate industry. The company gathers property-level data, builds market analytics and supplies research tools used by brokers, owners, lenders, investors and other real estate professionals to evaluate markets, track inventory and manage listings. CoStar's offerings are delivered primarily through subscription-based platforms that combine proprietary databases, mapping and workflow applications to support decision-making across the property life cycle.

In addition to its core CoStar research service, the company operates prominent online listing and marketing platforms that connect buyers, sellers, tenants and brokers.

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