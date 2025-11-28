Trane Technologies plc $TT Shares Sold by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP decreased its holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT - Free Report) by 14.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 174,137 shares of the company's stock after selling 28,528 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned 0.08% of Trane Technologies worth $76,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Trane Technologies by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,792,410 shares of the company's stock valued at $8,657,398,000 after acquiring an additional 335,634 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Trane Technologies by 9.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,722,530 shares of the company's stock worth $5,297,235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408,421 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 1.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,973,217 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,164,764,000 after purchasing an additional 56,293 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 7.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,585,300 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,208,044,000 after purchasing an additional 241,910 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the first quarter worth about $877,468,000. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC lowered shares of Trane Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and raised their price target for the company from $415.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Trane Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $407.00 to $434.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Bank of America raised shares of Trane Technologies from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and increased their price target for the company from $490.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $467.00 to $469.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trane Technologies has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $470.07.

In other Trane Technologies news, CAO Elizabeth A. Elwell sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total value of $264,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 7,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,145,120. This trade represents a 7.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David S. Regnery sold 22,497 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total transaction of $9,223,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 123,713 shares in the company, valued at $50,722,330. This represents a 15.39% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of TT stock opened at $420.30 on Friday. The business's fifty day moving average is $420.70 and its 200-day moving average is $425.85. The stock has a market cap of $93.20 billion, a PE ratio of 33.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.10. Trane Technologies plc has a 1 year low of $298.15 and a 1 year high of $476.18.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.08. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 36.61%. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.37 EPS. The company's revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Trane Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.950-13.050 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. Trane Technologies's payout ratio is currently 28.92%.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

