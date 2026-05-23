TransUnion $TRU Shares Sold by Markel Group Inc.

Markel Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU - Free Report) by 98.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,000 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 99,050 shares during the period. Markel Group Inc.'s holdings in TransUnion were worth $172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in TransUnion by 20.9% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 735 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of TransUnion by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 690 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of TransUnion by 1.7% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,265 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of TransUnion by 7.3% during the third quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,622 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of TransUnion by 59.5% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 528 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter.

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TransUnion Trading Up 1.8%

TRU opened at $70.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.63 billion, a PE ratio of 19.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.57. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $70.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93. TransUnion has a 12-month low of $64.51 and a 12-month high of $99.39.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.21 billion. TransUnion had a net margin of 14.91% and a return on equity of 16.09%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. TransUnion has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.130-1.150 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that TransUnion will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TransUnion Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 27th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 27th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. TransUnion's dividend payout ratio is currently 13.85%.

Insider Activity at TransUnion

In other TransUnion news, insider Todd C. Skinner sold 500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.93, for a total transaction of $35,965.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 55,263 shares in the company, valued at $3,975,067.59. The trade was a 0.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Heather J. Russell sold 1,983 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $158,640.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 39,080 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,126,400. The trade was a 4.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,729 shares of company stock valued at $1,387,839. Insiders own 0.37% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TRU shares. Mizuho started coverage on shares of TransUnion in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of TransUnion from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of TransUnion in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. New Street Research set a $100.00 target price on shares of TransUnion in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating and set a $111.00 target price on shares of TransUnion in a research report on Friday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $91.27.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TransUnion

TransUnion Profile

TransUnion is a global information and insights company that helps businesses and consumers make critical decisions using data and analytics. As one of the three major credit bureaus in the United States, TransUnion collects and aggregates credit information on individuals and businesses, providing credit reports, risk scores and portfolio management tools to financial institutions, lenders, landlords and other decision makers. Its consumer-facing products enable individuals to monitor credit status, detect identity theft and access personalized financial insights.

The company's offerings span credit risk assessment, identity management, fraud prevention and marketing solutions.

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