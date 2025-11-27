Tree Line Advisors Hong Kong Ltd. Makes New $29.26 Million Investment in Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR $ATAT

Tree Line Advisors Hong Kong Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ATAT - Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 900,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $29,259,000. Atour Lifestyle accounts for about 7.6% of Tree Line Advisors Hong Kong Ltd.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Tree Line Advisors Hong Kong Ltd. owned approximately 0.65% of Atour Lifestyle at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ATAT. Aspex Management HK Ltd raised its holdings in Atour Lifestyle by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 5,314,881 shares of the company's stock valued at $172,787,000 after buying an additional 804,245 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Atour Lifestyle by 23.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,654,120 shares of the company's stock valued at $53,775,000 after acquiring an additional 315,534 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Atour Lifestyle by 1.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,437,014 shares of the company's stock valued at $40,739,000 after acquiring an additional 14,453 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Atour Lifestyle by 11,289.7% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,390,686 shares of the company's stock valued at $45,211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Atour Lifestyle by 173.9% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,381,600 shares of the company's stock worth $44,916,000 after purchasing an additional 877,153 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.79% of the company's stock.

ATAT opened at $37.76 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.59. Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR has a 12-month low of $21.50 and a 12-month high of $42.34.

Atour Lifestyle (NASDAQ:ATAT - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 25th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. Atour Lifestyle had a net margin of 16.21% and a return on equity of 46.66%. The firm had revenue of $368.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.27 million. Atour Lifestyle has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts predict that Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 97.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. Atour Lifestyle's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.26%.

ATAT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Atour Lifestyle in a report on Monday, September 29th. They set a "buy" rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised Atour Lifestyle from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Citigroup raised their price target on Atour Lifestyle from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Atour Lifestyle in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Macquarie upped their price objective on shares of Atour Lifestyle from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and eight have issued a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $43.21.

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops lifestyle brands around hotel offerings in the People's Republic of China. The company provides hotel management services, including day-to-day management services of the hotels for the franchisees; and sells hotel supplies and other products.

