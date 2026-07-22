Triad Investment Management Sells 3,842 Shares of American Express Company $AXP

Triad Investment Management trimmed its position in shares of American Express Company (NYSE:AXP - Free Report) by 47.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,296 shares of the payment services company's stock after selling 3,842 shares during the quarter. American Express comprises about 1.4% of Triad Investment Management's holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Triad Investment Management's holdings in American Express were worth $1,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AXP. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in American Express by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 359,261 shares of the payment services company's stock valued at $132,909,000 after acquiring an additional 10,495 shares during the period. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in American Express by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd now owns 139,887 shares of the payment services company's stock valued at $51,751,000 after buying an additional 35,533 shares during the last quarter. Country Trust Bank increased its holdings in American Express by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 121,774 shares of the payment services company's stock valued at $45,050,000 after buying an additional 14,931 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its position in American Express by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 65,997 shares of the payment services company's stock worth $24,416,000 after acquiring an additional 3,855 shares during the period. Finally, Thames Capital Management LLC raised its position in American Express by 189.6% in the fourth quarter. Thames Capital Management LLC now owns 80,463 shares of the payment services company's stock worth $29,767,000 after acquiring an additional 52,679 shares during the period. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AXP. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley raised American Express from a "positive" rating to an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on American Express from $285.00 to $324.00 and gave the company a "sell" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on American Express from $330.00 to $338.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded American Express from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and upped their price target for the stock from $328.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Monday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $374.11.

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American Express Stock Performance

AXP opened at $351.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $239.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.04. American Express Company has a 1-year low of $288.34 and a 1-year high of $387.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $330.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $330.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

American Express (NYSE:AXP - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The payment services company reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.27. American Express had a net margin of 15.13% and a return on equity of 33.95%. The firm had revenue of $14.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.64 EPS. The company's revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. American Express has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.300-17.900 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that American Express Company will post 17.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. American Express's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.71%.

Key Headlines Impacting American Express

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American Express Profile

American Express is a global financial services company primarily known for its payment card products, travel services and merchant network. Founded in 1850 as an express mail business, the company evolved through the 20th century into a payments and travel-focused organization. Its core activities include issuing consumer and commercial charge and credit cards, operating a global card acceptance and processing network, and providing travel-related services and customer loyalty programs.

American Express issues a range of products for individuals, small businesses and large corporations, including personal cards, business and corporate cards, and co‑brand partnerships with airlines, hotels and retailers.

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