Triad Investment Management Sells 7,874 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. $CBRE

Triad Investment Management reduced its stake in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE - Free Report) by 77.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,352 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 7,874 shares during the period. Triad Investment Management's holdings in CBRE Group were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get CBRE Group alerts: Sign Up

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in CBRE Group by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 110,255 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $14,935,000 after acquiring an additional 2,051 shares in the last quarter. Oslo Pensjonsforsikring AS purchased a new position in CBRE Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,171,000. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 1.9% in the first quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,376 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 46.1% in the first quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 4,497 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. 98.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CBRE Group news, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 2,250 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.74, for a total value of $294,165.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 110,729 shares in the company, valued at $14,476,709.46. The trade was a 1.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CBRE Group Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of CBRE opened at $138.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $40.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.53 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $121.69 and a 1 year high of $174.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.36.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.48. CBRE Group had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 24.08%. The firm had revenue of $10.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. CBRE Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.600-7.800 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CBRE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of CBRE Group from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Wall Street Zen lowered CBRE Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, July 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Evercore set a $169.00 price objective on CBRE Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $178.86.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CBRE Group

CBRE Group Profile

CBRE Group, Inc is a global commercial real estate services and investment firm that provides a broad range of advisory, transactional and property-related services to occupiers, investors and owners. Its core activities include leasing and sales brokerage, facilities and property management, valuation and advisory, project and development services, and capital markets execution. The firm serves corporate occupiers, institutional investors, private owners and public entities across office, industrial, retail, multifamily and specialized property types.

In addition to traditional brokerage and management services, CBRE offers investment management capabilities and outsourced real estate solutions, combining market research, technology and data analytics to support portfolio strategy, transaction execution and asset operations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider CBRE Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and CBRE Group wasn't on the list.

While CBRE Group currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here