Triad Wealth Partners LLC Has $3.99 Million Position in Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Triad Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Free Report) by 73.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,336 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 1,838 shares during the quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC's holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $3,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,965,974 shares of the company's stock worth $88,087,193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,885 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,361,916 shares of the company's stock valued at $38,002,744,000 after purchasing an additional 635,358 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 25,088,371 shares of the company's stock valued at $19,141,787,000 after purchasing an additional 4,332,008 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,593,019 shares of the company's stock worth $16,757,510,000 after buying an additional 407,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,031,750 shares of the company's stock valued at $16,154,619,000 after buying an additional 61,851 shares in the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
More Eli Lilly and Company News
Here are the key news stories impacting Eli Lilly and Company this week:
- Positive Sentiment: BioArctic announced a new research and collaboration agreement with Lilly to combine BioArctic’s BrainTransporter technology with an undisclosed Lilly neurodegeneration candidate, adding another pipeline partnership that could expand Lilly’s neuroscience reach. BioArctic and Lilly sign research and collaboration agreement combining Lilly compound with BioArctic's BrainTransporter™ technology
- Positive Sentiment: Lilly declared a third-quarter 2026 dividend of $1.73 per share, reinforcing its strong cash-generation profile and shareholder-return story. Lilly declares third-quarter 2026 dividend
- Positive Sentiment: Berenberg raised its price target on Eli Lilly to $1,135 from $1,050, signaling continued confidence in the stock’s valuation despite keeping a Hold rating. Berenberg adjusts price target on Eli Lilly to 1,135 from 1,050, maintains hold rating
- Positive Sentiment: Separately, commentary noted surging sales of Lilly’s weight-loss pill, reinforcing the market’s bullish view of its obesity business and supporting the stock’s recent strength. Cantor Fitzgerald Pounds the Table on Eli Lilly Stock (LLY) Heading into Q2 Earnings Season
- Neutral Sentiment: Media coverage highlighted Lilly’s leadership in the obesity market and its broader brand power, but these articles are mostly narrative rather than new fundamental news. How Eli Lilly Got Huge By Making Us Thin
- Neutral Sentiment: Additional articles discussed Lilly’s marketing culture and its role in the longevity/anti-aging and GLP-1 themes, which may support investor sentiment but do not appear to be direct stock-moving catalysts. Big Pharma’s Big Brand: Inside Eli Lilly’s marketing culture
- Neutral Sentiment: Centessa said a UK court approved Lilly’s acquisition of the company, a deal progress update that is more relevant to transaction completion than to Lilly’s near-term operating results. Acquisition of Centessa by Lilly Approved by the High Court of Justice of England and Wales
Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance
Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $1,103.69 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,019.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,017.54. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $623.78 and a 1-year high of $1,182.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.53.
Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $8.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.97 by $1.58. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 105.77% and a net margin of 34.98%.The firm had revenue of $19.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.34 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 35.500-37.000 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 35.8 earnings per share for the current year.
Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $1.73 dividend. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. Eli Lilly and Company's payout ratio is currently 24.58%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on LLY shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Monday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,330.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Wolfe Research reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $1,350.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Barclays increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,350.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,230.89.
Check Out Our Latest Report on Eli Lilly and Company
Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile
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Eli Lilly and Company NYSE: LLY is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.
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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.
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