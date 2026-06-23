Triad Wealth Partners LLC Raises Stake in Alphabet Inc. $GOOG

Triad Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG - Free Report) by 25.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,617 shares of the information services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 3,958 shares during the quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC's holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GOOG. Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Nvest Wealth Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Lifetime Wealth Management P.C. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Bard Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Towne Trust Company N.A increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Towne Trust Company N.A now owns 134 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.26% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total value of $387,061.50. Following the sale, the director directly owned 1,481 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $545,941.03. This represents a 41.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 102 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.00, for a total transaction of $38,862.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 18,721 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,132,701. This trade represents a 0.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 160,516 shares of company stock worth $7,344,604. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Stock Performance

GOOG opened at $348.78 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $163.33 and a 1-year high of $404.47. The stock has a market cap of $4.23 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.22. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $364.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $331.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The information services provider reported $5.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.68 by $2.43. The company had revenue of $109.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.96 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 37.92%.Alphabet's quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 14.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 8th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 8th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. This is a boost from Alphabet's previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Alphabet's payout ratio is presently 6.71%.

Key Stories Impacting Alphabet

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GOOG. Phillip Securities downgraded Alphabet from a "strong-buy" rating to a "moderate buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Pivotal Research restated a "buy" rating and issued a $470.00 target price (up from $420.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a "strong-buy" rating and issued a $425.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $395.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $376.78.

View Our Latest Report on GOOG

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc NASDAQ: GOOG is a multinational technology holding company headquartered in Mountain View, California. Formed in 2015 through a corporate restructuring of Google, Alphabet serves as the parent to Google LLC and a portfolio of businesses collectively known as "Other Bets." Google was originally founded in 1998 by Larry Page and Sergey Brin; Alphabet is led by CEO Sundar Pichai, who oversees Google and the broader company while the founders remain prominent shareholders and influential figures in the company's history.

Alphabet's core business centers on internet search and advertising, with Google Search and the company's ad platforms (including Google Ads and AdSense) generating the majority of revenue by connecting advertisers with consumers worldwide.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG - Free Report).

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