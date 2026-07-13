Triglav Investments D.O.O. Acquires 3,000 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. $DELL

Triglav Investments D.O.O. raised its stake in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL - Free Report) by 30.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,000 shares of the technology company's stock after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Triglav Investments D.O.O.'s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $2,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Rossby Financial LCC lifted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 968.4% in the fourth quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 203 shares of the technology company's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Navalign LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, WealthCollab LLC grew its stake in Dell Technologies by 82.0% in the 2nd quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 253 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.37% of the company's stock.

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Dell Technologies Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSE DELL opened at $435.14 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $282.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.56, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.31. Dell Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $110.22 and a one year high of $469.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $354.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $219.22.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The technology company reported $4.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.96 by $1.90. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 6.28% and a negative return on equity of 366.90%. The firm had revenue of $43.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 87.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Dell Technologies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 17.900-17.900 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 4.800-4.800 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 17.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 21st will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 21st. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. Dell Technologies's payout ratio is presently 20.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DELL shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $270.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Dell Technologies to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Research raised shares of Dell Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Argus raised their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $200.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $150.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $492.76.

Get Our Latest Analysis on DELL

Insider Buying and Selling at Dell Technologies

In other Dell Technologies news, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 458,666 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.24, for a total transaction of $81,293,961.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Silver Lake Partners Iv, L.P. sold 189,805 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.99, for a total value of $86,928,791.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 24,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,123,203.13. This represents a 88.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,228,357 shares of company stock worth $1,544,916,338. 41.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

More Dell Technologies News

Here are the key news stories impacting Dell Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analyst optimism around Dell’s AI infrastructure business remains a key driver, with Evercore’s higher price target reinforcing expectations for continued growth in server demand.

Analyst optimism around Dell’s AI infrastructure business remains a key driver, with Evercore’s higher price target reinforcing expectations for continued growth in server demand. Positive Sentiment: Media coverage continues to frame DELL as a major AI beneficiary, supported by strong fundamentals, growing share gains, and expanded partnerships.

Media coverage continues to frame as a major AI beneficiary, supported by strong fundamentals, growing share gains, and expanded partnerships. Positive Sentiment: President Trump’s public endorsement of Dell products has increased visibility and added momentum to the stock, even though investors appear more focused on the underlying business strength.

President Trump’s public endorsement of Dell products has increased visibility and added momentum to the stock, even though investors appear more focused on the underlying business strength. Neutral Sentiment: Several Silver Lake-related insiders sold shares this week, which may attract attention but does not necessarily change Dell’s operating outlook.

Several Silver Lake-related insiders sold shares this week, which may attract attention but does not necessarily change Dell’s operating outlook. Neutral Sentiment: Articles comparing Dell with peers like Super Micro and Lenovo highlight broader AI and PC industry trends, but these stories are more about sector positioning than a direct change in Dell’s fundamentals.

Dell Technologies Profile

Dell Technologies Inc is a multinational technology company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of information technology products, solutions and services. Its offerings span client computing devices (consumer and commercial laptops and desktops), enterprise infrastructure (servers, storage systems and networking equipment), software and cloud infrastructure, and a variety of professional services such as IT consulting, deployment, managed services and financing solutions. The company serves organizations of all sizes as well as individual consumers, with products and services aimed at enabling digital transformation and modern IT environments.

Founded by Michael Dell in 1984, the company grew from a direct-to-consumer PC business into a diversified IT provider through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

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