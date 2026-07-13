Triglav Investments D.O.O. Acquires New Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. $CAT

Triglav Investments D.O.O. acquired a new stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 19,250 shares of the industrial products company's stock, valued at approximately $13,638,000. Caterpillar makes up about 1.0% of Triglav Investments D.O.O.'s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacific Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $579,000. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,409 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $2,688,000 after purchasing an additional 2,519 shares during the period. United Bank lifted its position in Caterpillar by 108.5% during the second quarter. United Bank now owns 4,083 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 9,147 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $3,551,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 6.5% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 572,165 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $222,120,000 after acquiring an additional 34,846 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.98% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In other Caterpillar news, insider Jason Kaiser sold 5,642 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $883.03, for a total transaction of $4,982,055.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 9,594 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,471,789.82. This represents a 37.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew R. J. Bonfield sold 15,674 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $918.71, for a total value of $14,399,860.54. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 52,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,631,913.85. The trade was a 22.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 95,773 shares of company stock valued at $87,642,635. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Caterpillar Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CAT opened at $952.42 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $438.68 billion, a PE ratio of 47.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.57. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $401.70 and a twelve month high of $1,073.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $930.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $783.49.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $5.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.65 by $0.89. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 48.21%. The business had revenue of $17.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.25 EPS. Caterpillar's revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 24.71 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, July 20th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 20th. This is a positive change from Caterpillar's previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Caterpillar's payout ratio is presently 30.06%.

Trending Headlines about Caterpillar

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CAT shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $1,165.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Zacks Research raised Caterpillar from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $769.00 to $879.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $905.00 to $1,020.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn increased their price target on Caterpillar from $700.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $970.81.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Caterpillar

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc is a global manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and locomotives. The company's product portfolio includes earthmoving machines such as excavators, bulldozers, wheel loaders and off‑highway trucks, as well as a range of power generation products including generator sets and power systems for industrial and commercial use. Caterpillar serves customers across heavy construction, mining, energy, transportation and related industries with both equipment and integrated technology solutions.

In addition to manufacturing, Caterpillar provides a broad range of aftermarket parts and support services, including maintenance, repair, remanufacturing and fleet management tools.

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