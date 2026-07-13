Triglav Investments D.O.O. Buys 6,476 Shares of Sandisk Corporation $SNDK

Triglav Investments D.O.O. raised its stake in shares of Sandisk Corporation (NASDAQ:SNDK - Free Report) by 170.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,276 shares of the data storage provider's stock after buying an additional 6,476 shares during the quarter. Triglav Investments D.O.O.'s holdings in Sandisk were worth $6,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Sandisk by 12.0% in the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 121 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Sandisk by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,287 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Sandisk by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 220 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Composition Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sandisk by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Composition Wealth LLC now owns 10,299 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $2,445,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Westfuller Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sandisk by 51.8% in the 4th quarter. Westfuller Advisors LLC now owns 126 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period.

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Sandisk Stock Performance

Shares of Sandisk stock opened at $1,915.92 on Monday. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $1,726.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,001.87. Sandisk Corporation has a 52-week low of $40.10 and a 52-week high of $2,354.39. The firm has a market cap of $283.73 billion, a PE ratio of 66.59 and a beta of 4.74.

Sandisk (NASDAQ:SNDK - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The data storage provider reported $23.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $14.17 by $9.24. The firm had revenue of $5.95 billion during the quarter. Sandisk had a return on equity of 44.06% and a net margin of 34.19%.The company's revenue was up 251.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.30) EPS. Sandisk has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 30.000-33.000 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sandisk Corporation will post 64.95 EPS for the current year.

Sandisk News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Sandisk this week:

Positive Sentiment: Wedbush raised its price target on Sandisk and said it expects a strong earnings beat, citing favorable NAND pricing trends and improving fundamentals ahead of the company’s upcoming quarterly report. Article Title

Wedbush raised its price target on Sandisk and said it expects a strong earnings beat, citing favorable NAND pricing trends and improving fundamentals ahead of the company’s upcoming quarterly report. Positive Sentiment: Sandisk and other memory stocks rebounded after a Samsung-led sector selloff, as investors rotated back into the group on hopes that demand remains strong. Article Title

Sandisk and other memory stocks rebounded after a Samsung-led sector selloff, as investors rotated back into the group on hopes that demand remains strong. Positive Sentiment: Reports that Meta signed a multi-year NAND flash supply deal with Sandisk added to optimism around AI infrastructure demand and long-term storage sales. Article Title

Reports that Meta signed a multi-year NAND flash supply deal with Sandisk added to optimism around AI infrastructure demand and long-term storage sales. Positive Sentiment: Sandisk announced it will report fiscal fourth-quarter and full-year 2026 results on August 5, followed by an Investor Day on August 13, which keeps a near-term catalyst in focus. Article Title

Sandisk announced it will report fiscal fourth-quarter and full-year 2026 results on August 5, followed by an Investor Day on August 13, which keeps a near-term catalyst in focus. Neutral Sentiment: Sandisk is being highlighted in broader market coverage and stock-mover lists, reflecting elevated trading interest rather than a single company-specific development. Article Title

Sandisk is being highlighted in broader market coverage and stock-mover lists, reflecting elevated trading interest rather than a single company-specific development. Negative Sentiment: Some commentary warned that investors may be pricing in too much AI-memory optimism, with concerns that storage demand could be peaking after the recent rally. Article Title

Some commentary warned that investors may be pricing in too much AI-memory optimism, with concerns that storage demand could be peaking after the recent rally. Negative Sentiment: A separate article argued that investors didn’t need Sandisk to benefit from the AI wave, suggesting some capital could rotate into broader semiconductor ETFs instead of the stock. Article Title

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on SNDK. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Sandisk from $975.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Sandisk from $740.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a $1,400.00 target price on shares of Sandisk in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Sandisk from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Sandisk from $1,825.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,684.24.

View Our Latest Research Report on Sandisk

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Necip Sayiner sold 579 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,503.11, for a total transaction of $870,300.69. Following the sale, the director owned 2,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,359,019. This represents a 16.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alper Ilkbahar sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,756.58, for a total value of $3,513,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 52,677 shares of the company's stock, valued at $92,531,364.66. This trade represents a 3.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 6,225 shares of company stock worth $10,166,297 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.21% of the company's stock.

Sandisk Profile

SanDisk Corporation offers flash storage solutions. The Company designs, develops and manufactures data storage solutions in a range of form factors using flash memory, controller, firmware and software technologies. The Company operates through flash memory storage products segment. Its solutions include a range of solid state drives (SSD), embedded products, removable cards, universal serial bus (USB), drives, wireless media drives, digital media players, and wafers and components. It offers SSDs for client computing applications, which encompass desktop computers, notebook computers, tablets and other computing devices.

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