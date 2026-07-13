Triglav Investments D.O.O. Takes $3.63 Million Position in McKesson Corporation $MCK

Triglav Investments D.O.O. bought a new position in shares of McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,200 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,635,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,651,137,000. Swedbank AB boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 886,283 shares of the company's stock worth $727,009,000 after acquiring an additional 263,189 shares in the last quarter. SurgoCap Partners LP grew its position in McKesson by 68.7% during the 3rd quarter. SurgoCap Partners LP now owns 452,261 shares of the company's stock worth $349,390,000 after acquiring an additional 184,106 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in McKesson by 73.7% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 432,578 shares of the company's stock valued at $354,839,000 after purchasing an additional 183,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Danica Pension Livsforsikringsaktieselskab acquired a new stake in McKesson during the 3rd quarter valued at $135,352,000. 85.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 8,463 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $793.56, for a total transaction of $6,715,898.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 5,919 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,697,081.64. The trade was a 58.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Michele Lau sold 3,550 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $761.09, for a total value of $2,701,869.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 3,247 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,471,259.23. This represents a 52.23% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 28,748 shares of company stock valued at $22,262,035 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MCK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $875.00 price objective on shares of McKesson in a research note on Friday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on McKesson from $1,107.00 to $1,015.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of McKesson in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. They set an "outperform" rating on the stock. Weiss Ratings cut shares of McKesson from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of McKesson from $1,050.00 to $925.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $960.53.

View Our Latest Stock Report on MCK

McKesson Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MCK opened at $805.31 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $94.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $766.35 and a 200-day moving average of $838.68. McKesson Corporation has a one year low of $637.00 and a one year high of $999.00.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $11.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.56 by $0.13. McKesson had a net margin of 1.18% and a negative return on equity of 345.35%. The business had revenue of $96.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $10.12 earnings per share. McKesson's revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. McKesson has set its FY 2027 guidance at 43.800-44.600 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that McKesson Corporation will post 44.28 earnings per share for the current year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st were given a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 1st. McKesson's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.53%.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation NYSE: MCK is a global healthcare services and distribution company that supplies pharmaceuticals, medical-surgical products and health care technology solutions. Founded in 1833 and headquartered in Irving, Texas, McKesson operates across the drug distribution and healthcare services value chain, connecting manufacturers, pharmacies, hospitals and health systems to help manage the movement of medicines and clinical supplies.

The company's core activities include pharmaceutical wholesale distribution and logistics, specialty pharmacy services, and the provision of medical-surgical supplies to acute and non-acute care providers.

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