Trillium Asset Management LLC Has $35.01 Million Stock Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange Inc. $ICE

Trillium Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE:ICE - Free Report) by 20.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 212,759 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 54,055 shares during the period. Intercontinental Exchange comprises 1.1% of Trillium Asset Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Trillium Asset Management LLC's holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $35,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ICE. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 51.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,448 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 14,396 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $2,483,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,078 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 21,213 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $3,892,000 after buying an additional 4,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 266,496 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $48,894,000 after buying an additional 6,373 shares during the last quarter. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of ICE stock opened at $140.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm's 50-day moving average is $154.22 and its 200-day moving average is $159.27. The stock has a market cap of $79.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.42, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.92. Intercontinental Exchange Inc. has a 52-week low of $136.67 and a 52-week high of $189.35.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.88 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 30.06% and a return on equity of 14.99%. Intercontinental Exchange's quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange Inc. will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ICE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $188.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $211.00 target price (up from $195.00) on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Barclays reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $201.00 target price (up from $198.00) on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $177.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $193.00.

View Our Latest Report on ICE

Insider Activity at Intercontinental Exchange

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, Director Sharon Bowen sold 667 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.28, for a total transaction of $100,903.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 15,077 shares in the company, valued at $2,280,848.56. This trade represents a 4.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 2,490 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.64, for a total transaction of $390,033.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 25,189 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,945,604.96. This trade represents a 9.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,092 shares of company stock valued at $1,860,424. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange NYSE: ICE is a global operator of exchanges, clearing houses and data services that provides infrastructure for the trading, clearing, settlement and information needs of financial and commodity markets. Founded in 2000 by Jeffrey C. Sprecher as an electronic energy trading platform, the company has grown through organic expansion and acquisitions to operate a broad portfolio of assets spanning listed equities, futures and options, fixed income, and over-the-counter derivatives.

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