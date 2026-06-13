Trillium Asset Management LLC Sells 12,393 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. $AMAT

Trillium Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT - Free Report) by 14.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,324 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider's stock after selling 12,393 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC's holdings in Applied Materials were worth $18,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 48.7% during the fourth quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 116 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider's stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 52.4% during the fourth quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider's stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IMG Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 147.2% during the fourth quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider's stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Key Stories Impacting Applied Materials

Here are the key news stories impacting Applied Materials this week:

Applied Materials Stock Up 2.6%

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT opened at $567.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $450.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.26, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $427.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $352.62. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.46 and a 52-week high of $569.95.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $7.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.68 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 36.97% and a net margin of 29.31%.Applied Materials's quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.39 earnings per share. Applied Materials has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.160-3.560 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Applied Materials's payout ratio is presently 19.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AMAT shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "equal weight" rating and set a $502.00 target price (up from $454.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Friday, May 15th. UBS Group upped their target price on Applied Materials from $515.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $525.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on Applied Materials from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Applied Materials from $415.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Twenty-seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $483.03.

Read Our Latest Analysis on AMAT

Insider Transactions at Applied Materials

In related news, CAO Adam Sanders sold 268 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.22, for a total value of $116,370.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 4,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,858,461.60. The trade was a 5.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brice Hill sold 2,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $498.86, for a total value of $1,247,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 136,113 shares of the company's stock, valued at $67,901,331.18. The trade was a 1.80% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 53,896 shares of company stock worth $27,135,121 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company's stock.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc is a U.S.-based supplier of equipment, services and software used to manufacture semiconductor chips, flat panel displays and other advanced materials. Headquartered in Santa Clara, California, the company designs and sells capital equipment and related technologies that enable production of integrated circuits, display panels and materials used across the electronics supply chain.

Applied Materials' offerings include process equipment and factory software that support critical steps in device fabrication, such as deposition, etch, implantation, inspection and metrology, as well as systems for packaging and advanced heterogeneous integration.

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