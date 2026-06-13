Trillium Asset Management LLC Sells 24,981 Shares of The New York Times Company $NYT

Trillium Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT - Free Report) by 16.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 126,575 shares of the company's stock after selling 24,981 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of New York Times worth $9,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Navalign LLC bought a new stake in New York Times during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in New York Times by 74.2% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 446 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in New York Times during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of New York Times during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of New York Times during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. 95.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP William Bardeen sold 4,121 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.85, for a total value of $320,819.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 14,560 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,133,496. This represents a 22.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David S. Perpich sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.06, for a total transaction of $693,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 28,469 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,193,821.14. This trade represents a 24.02% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 17,121 shares of company stock valued at $1,310,920 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company's stock.

New York Times Stock Down 1.3%

NYSE:NYT opened at $73.23 on Friday. The New York Times Company has a 12-month low of $51.03 and a 12-month high of $87.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.85 billion, a PE ratio of 31.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.87.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.12. New York Times had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 22.02%. The firm had revenue of $712.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $699.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The New York Times Company will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NYT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Argus raised shares of New York Times to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley set a $90.00 price objective on shares of New York Times in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of New York Times from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of New York Times from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of New York Times from $77.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $81.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on New York Times

Key New York Times News

Here are the key news stories impacting New York Times this week:

Positive Sentiment: The New York Times Company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.23 per share , reinforcing its cash-generation profile and commitment to returning capital to shareholders. The New York Times Company Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend

The New York Times Company declared a regular quarterly dividend of , reinforcing its cash-generation profile and commitment to returning capital to shareholders. Neutral Sentiment: The company’s recent published coverage remains broad and high-volume, including politics, global affairs, business, sports, and culture, which supports ongoing audience engagement but does not by itself signal a major financial catalyst. Examples include World Cup coverage, geopolitical reporting, and U.S. politics articles.

The company’s recent published coverage remains broad and high-volume, including politics, global affairs, business, sports, and culture, which supports ongoing audience engagement but does not by itself signal a major financial catalyst. Examples include World Cup coverage, geopolitical reporting, and U.S. politics articles. Neutral Sentiment: Recent earnings history remains constructive: NYT previously beat analyst expectations on both earnings and revenue, suggesting the core subscription and advertising business is still performing well.

Recent earnings history remains constructive: NYT previously beat analyst expectations on both earnings and revenue, suggesting the core subscription and advertising business is still performing well. Negative Sentiment: Despite the dividend announcement, the stock has been under pressure relative to its recent trading range, which may reflect broader market rotation or profit-taking after a strong run rather than any new company-specific setback.

About New York Times

The New York Times Company is a publicly traded media organization best known for publishing The New York Times newspaper and operating the NYTimes.com digital platform. The company produces daily print and digital journalism covering national and international news, opinion pieces, feature stories, and multimedia content. Alongside its flagship newspaper, the firm offers a range of subscription-based services, including Times Cooking, NYT Games, podcasts and newsletters, designed to engage a broad audience of readers and advertisers.

Founded in 1851 by Henry Jarvis Raymond and George Jones, The New York Times has built a reputation for in-depth reporting and investigative journalism.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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