Tritonpoint Wealth LLC Sells 6,466 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

Tritonpoint Wealth LLC cut its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD - Free Report) by 32.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,301 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock after selling 6,466 shares during the period. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC's holdings in Home Depot were worth $4,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HD. Parvin Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 110.0% in the third quarter. Parvin Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Sagard Holdings Management Inc. purchased a new position in Home Depot during the second quarter worth $29,000. Financially Speaking Inc bought a new position in Home Depot during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In related news, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 2,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.89, for a total value of $940,669.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 44,566 shares of the company's stock, valued at $16,439,951.74. This represents a 5.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Home Depot Trading Up 0.1%

HD stock opened at $321.79 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $318.66 and a 12 month high of $426.75. The firm's 50-day moving average is $361.06 and its 200 day moving average is $367.63. The company has a market capitalization of $320.51 billion, a PE ratio of 22.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $38.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $38.01 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 134.32%. The firm's quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.13 EPS. Home Depot has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.230-14.799 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th were issued a $2.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Home Depot's previous quarterly dividend of $2.30. This represents a $9.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. Home Depot's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.50%.

More Home Depot News

Here are the key news stories impacting Home Depot this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Home Depot from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 21st. Daiwa Securities Group increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Truist Financial set a $424.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Home Depot from $381.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Home Depot from $395.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $414.17.

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Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc NYSE: HD is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and an integrated online platform offering a broad range of products and services for do-it-yourself consumers, professional contractors and businesses. The company was founded in 1978 by Bernard Marcus and Arthur Blank and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Since opening its first stores at the end of the 1970s, Home Depot has grown into a multinational retailer known for its orange-branded stores and wide assortment of home improvement merchandise.

Home Depot's core business includes the sale of building materials, lumber, tools, hardware, appliances, paint, plumbing and electrical supplies, lawn and garden products, and home décor.

Further Reading

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