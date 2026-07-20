Trivest Advisors Ltd Acquires Shares of 169,200 Corning Incorporated $GLW

Trivest Advisors Ltd acquired a new position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 169,200 shares of the electronics maker's stock, valued at approximately $23,006,000. Corning makes up 1.7% of Trivest Advisors Ltd's investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC raised its stake in Corning by 0.8% in the first quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 8,045 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $1,094,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC boosted its position in Corning by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC now owns 5,393 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Corning by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,585 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Caldwell Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Corning by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Caldwell Trust Co now owns 15,893 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $2,161,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Corning by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 4,058 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.80% of the company's stock.

Get Corning alerts: Sign Up

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GLW has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on Corning from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Zacks Research downgraded Corning from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Corning from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. UBS Group set a $243.00 target price on shares of Corning in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Corning from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $194.69.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GLW

Corning Stock Performance

Corning stock opened at $154.47 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $132.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.91, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.09. The stock's 50 day moving average is $192.81 and its 200 day moving average is $153.30. Corning Incorporated has a twelve month low of $53.29 and a twelve month high of $271.78.

Corning (NYSE:GLW - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. Corning had a return on equity of 19.45% and a net margin of 11.09%.The company had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Corning has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.730-0.770 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Corning's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.59%.

Insider Transactions at Corning

In related news, SVP Michaune D. Tillman sold 3,260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.02, for a total transaction of $674,885.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 10,174 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,106,221.48. This represents a 24.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Soumya Seetharam sold 20,000 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.23, for a total transaction of $4,124,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 25,570 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,273,301.10. This trade represents a 43.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 160,655 shares of company stock worth $30,692,560 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company's stock.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated is a global manufacturer specializing in specialty glass, ceramics and related materials and technologies. Headquartered in Corning, New York, the company supplies engineered materials and components used across multiple industries, including consumer electronics, telecommunications, automotive emissions control, pharmaceutical and life sciences, and industrial and scientific applications. Corning emphasizes materials science and precision manufacturing to develop durable, high-performance glass and ceramic products.

Key product lines include specialty display glass used by television and mobile-device manufacturers, cover glass marketed under well-known trade names for smartphones and tablets, and optical fiber and cable and related hardware for telecommunications networks.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Corning, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Corning wasn't on the list.

While Corning currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here