Trivest Advisors Ltd Decreases Stake in Sandisk Corporation $SNDK

Trivest Advisors Ltd cut its stake in Sandisk Corporation (NASDAQ:SNDK - Free Report) by 96.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,200 shares of the data storage provider's stock after selling 465,430 shares during the period. Sandisk accounts for about 0.8% of Trivest Advisors Ltd's portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Trivest Advisors Ltd's holdings in Sandisk were worth $10,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SNDK. Osaic Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sandisk in the second quarter worth $317,000. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sandisk during the third quarter valued at $408,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sandisk during the third quarter valued at $100,080,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Sandisk in the 3rd quarter valued at $9,788,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of Sandisk in the 3rd quarter valued at $591,000.

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Sandisk Price Performance

Shares of Sandisk stock opened at $1,354.38 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $200.57 billion, a PE ratio of 47.08 and a beta of 4.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,746.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,048.16. Sandisk Corporation has a 1 year low of $40.10 and a 1 year high of $2,354.39.

Sandisk (NASDAQ:SNDK - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The data storage provider reported $23.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $14.17 by $9.24. The company had revenue of $5.95 billion for the quarter. Sandisk had a net margin of 34.19% and a return on equity of 44.06%. Sandisk's revenue for the quarter was up 251.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.30) earnings per share. Sandisk has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 30.000-33.000 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sandisk Corporation will post 64.52 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Necip Sayiner sold 579 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,503.11, for a total value of $870,300.69. Following the sale, the director owned 2,900 shares in the company, valued at $4,359,019. This represents a 16.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Bernard Shek sold 600 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,088.00, for a total value of $1,252,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 31,515 shares in the company, valued at $65,803,320. The trade was a 1.87% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,225 shares of company stock worth $10,166,297. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Sandisk

Here are the key news stories impacting Sandisk this week:

Positive Sentiment: Despite the pullback, several recent pieces remain constructive on Sandisk’s long-term setup, pointing to strong demand from AI infrastructure and tighter memory supply conditions that could support revenue and margins. Article Title

Despite the pullback, several recent pieces remain constructive on Sandisk’s long-term setup, pointing to strong demand from AI infrastructure and tighter memory supply conditions that could support revenue and margins. Positive Sentiment: Sandisk’s valuation has come down sharply from recent highs, with some investors and analysts arguing the selloff may have made the stock more attractive relative to its growth outlook. Article Title

Sandisk’s valuation has come down sharply from recent highs, with some investors and analysts arguing the selloff may have made the stock more attractive relative to its growth outlook. Neutral Sentiment: Sandisk also announced progress on its Fab2 project with Kioxia and said BiCS10 sampling has begun, a development that supports its product roadmap but is not an immediate earnings catalyst. Article Title

Sandisk also announced progress on its Fab2 project with Kioxia and said BiCS10 sampling has begun, a development that supports its product roadmap but is not an immediate earnings catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Technical damage has intensified after the stock broke key support levels, with chart watchers citing a sharp drop from recent peaks and warning that momentum has turned decisively lower ahead of the next earnings report. Article Title

Technical damage has intensified after the stock broke key support levels, with chart watchers citing a sharp drop from recent peaks and warning that momentum has turned decisively lower ahead of the next earnings report. Negative Sentiment: Sector-wide weakness, including concerns about Chinese competition and a broad AI-chip rotation, has added to the selloff in memory stocks such as Sandisk. Article Title

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on SNDK shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on Sandisk from $1,825.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Sandisk from $2,100.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Argus began coverage on Sandisk in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued a "hold" rating for the company. Arete Research upgraded Sandisk from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays raised Sandisk from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $1,200.00 to $2,300.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,803.29.

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Sandisk Profile

SanDisk Corporation offers flash storage solutions. The Company designs, develops and manufactures data storage solutions in a range of form factors using flash memory, controller, firmware and software technologies. The Company operates through flash memory storage products segment. Its solutions include a range of solid state drives (SSD), embedded products, removable cards, universal serial bus (USB), drives, wireless media drives, digital media players, and wafers and components. It offers SSDs for client computing applications, which encompass desktop computers, notebook computers, tablets and other computing devices.

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