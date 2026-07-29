Truist Financial Corporation $TFC is Regal Partners Ltd's 10th Largest Position

Regal Partners Ltd boosted its stake in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC - Free Report) by 30.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,194,516 shares of the insurance provider's stock after acquiring an additional 276,712 shares during the period. Truist Financial accounts for approximately 3.0% of Regal Partners Ltd's holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Regal Partners Ltd owned 0.10% of Truist Financial worth $54,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,713 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,205 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. PCB Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 3.0% during the first quarter. PCB Capital LLC now owns 6,744 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 2,609 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC now owns 3,820 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.28% of the company's stock.

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Truist Financial Trading Up 1.7%

Shares of TFC stock opened at $53.02 on Wednesday. Truist Financial Corporation has a 1 year low of $40.78 and a 1 year high of $56.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $50.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.58. The company has a market cap of $66.06 billion, a PE ratio of 12.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.89.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.24 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 19.13%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. Research analysts predict that Truist Financial Corporation will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.9%. Truist Financial's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Truist Financial

In other Truist Financial news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 3,986 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.70, for a total transaction of $202,090.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 10,270 shares of the company's stock, valued at $520,689. The trade was a 27.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 13,250 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.36, for a total transaction of $693,770.00. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on TFC. Stephens reduced their price objective on Truist Financial from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Bank of America reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $56.00 price target (up from $54.00) on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Weiss Ratings raised Truist Financial from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "mixed" rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Truist Financial from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $54.61.

View Our Latest Research Report on Truist Financial

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corporation is an American bank holding company that provides a broad range of financial services through its primary subsidiary, Truist Bank, and other operating units. The company offers traditional retail banking products and services such as deposit accounts, consumer and residential mortgage lending, and credit and debit card services. Truist also serves commercial clients with middle-market and corporate lending, treasury and payment solutions, and specialty finance products.

Beyond core banking, Truist operates wealth management, asset management, insurance and capital markets businesses.

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