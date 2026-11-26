Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund cut its position in shares of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC - Free Report) by 57.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,008,443 shares of the insurance provider's stock after selling 1,346,449 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.08% of Truist Financial worth $46,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Navigoe LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 107.6% in the 3rd quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 679 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 141.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 773 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Finally, Elevation Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Truist Financial by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 892 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. 71.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Truist Financial alerts: Sign Up

Truist Financial Stock Up 1.0%

TFC stock opened at $47.96 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $57.48 billion, a PE ratio of 12.36, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.90. Truist Financial Corporation has a 1 year low of $43.13 and a 1 year high of $56.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.27.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.01). Truist Financial had a net margin of 18.01% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. Truist Financial's revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Corporation will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. Truist Financial's dividend payout ratio is 53.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $55.00 target price (up from $54.00) on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Truist Financial from $50.50 to $51.50 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $52.00 price target on Truist Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Truist Financial in a research note on Monday, September 28th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $54.73.

View Our Latest Report on TFC

Insider Transactions at Truist Financial

In other Truist Financial news, CEO Michael Lyons purchased 25,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.36 per share, with a total value of $1,209,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 46,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,224,560. This represents a 119.05% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company's stock.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation is a financial services company formed in 2019 through the merger of BB&T Corporation and SunTrust Banks. Headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, it serves consumers, businesses and institutions, with a strong presence in the southeastern and mid-Atlantic United States. Through its banking operations, Truist offers checking and savings accounts, lending, credit cards and other personal and business banking services. It also provides commercial and corporate banking, including financing, treasury management and capital markets services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Truist Financial, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Truist Financial wasn't on the list.

While Truist Financial currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Forget Nvidia, Meta, and Google. Here's The New Magnificent Seven. Discover the next wave of investment opportunities with our report, 7 Stocks That Will Be Magnificent in 2026. Explore companies poised to replicate the growth, innovation, and value creation of the tech giants dominating today's markets. Get This Free Report