TrustBank Invests $1.30 Million in ExxonMobil Corporation $XOM

TrustBank acquired a new position in shares of ExxonMobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,788 shares of the oil and gas company's stock, valued at approximately $1,298,000. ExxonMobil comprises approximately 0.5% of TrustBank's portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ExxonMobil by 15.3% during the first quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 2,836 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP acquired a new stake in ExxonMobil during the first quarter worth approximately $305,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in ExxonMobil by 1.9% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,237 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. United Bank grew its stake in ExxonMobil by 2.8% during the second quarter. United Bank now owns 21,821 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $2,352,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. grew its stake in ExxonMobil by 17.4% during the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 36,710 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $3,957,000 after purchasing an additional 5,443 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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ExxonMobil Trading Down 3.1%

Shares of ExxonMobil stock opened at $150.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.04. ExxonMobil Corporation has a 52 week low of $101.18 and a 52 week high of $176.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $155.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $622.49 billion, a PE ratio of 25.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.19.

ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.18. ExxonMobil had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 7.57%.The firm had revenue of $83.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $81.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.76 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ExxonMobil Corporation will post 11.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ExxonMobil Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. ExxonMobil's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ExxonMobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,080 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.50, for a total value of $167,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 17,124 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,662,782. This trade represents a 5.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company's stock.

ExxonMobil News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting ExxonMobil this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

XOM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on ExxonMobil from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a "sector perform" rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of ExxonMobil in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on ExxonMobil from $178.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on ExxonMobil from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane set a $165.00 target price on ExxonMobil and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $164.90.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ExxonMobil

About ExxonMobil

ExxonMobil Corporation NYSE: XOM is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.

ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.

See Also

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