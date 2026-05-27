TrustBank Purchases Shares of 16,157 Walmart Inc. $WMT

TrustBank purchased a new stake in Walmart Inc. (NASDAQ:WMT - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 16,157 shares of the retailer's stock, valued at approximately $1,800,000. Walmart comprises approximately 0.8% of TrustBank's holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Walmart by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 439,957,146 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $49,015,626,000 after buying an additional 4,304,436 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Walmart by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 184,805,978 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $19,046,104,000 after buying an additional 2,242,364 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 40,626,852 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $4,526,238,000 after buying an additional 328,229 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Walmart by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 27,268,463 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $2,810,288,000 after buying an additional 934,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Walmart by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 24,990,692 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $2,575,541,000 after buying an additional 93,459 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.76% of the company's stock.

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Key Headlines Impacting Walmart

Here are the key news stories impacting Walmart this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In related news, CEO John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.96, for a total transaction of $1,600,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 687,287 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $83,821,522.52. This represents a 1.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 20,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.79, for a total value of $2,555,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 486,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,203,571.56. This trade represents a 3.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 126,008 shares of company stock worth $15,896,715 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company's stock.

Walmart Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $118.57 on Wednesday. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $93.43 and a one year high of $135.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock's 50-day moving average is $126.51 and its 200 day moving average is $120.41. The firm has a market cap of $945.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.60, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.65.

Walmart (NASDAQ:WMT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The retailer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.66. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.25% and a net margin of 3.13%.The business had revenue of $177.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Walmart has set its FY 2027 guidance at 2.750-2.850 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.720-0.740 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on WMT shares. UBS Group set a $141.00 price target on Walmart and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Walmart from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Guggenheim upped their price target on Walmart from $120.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. DA Davidson set a $150.00 price target on Walmart and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Tigress Financial set a $150.00 price target on Walmart and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $138.71.

View Our Latest Report on WMT

About Walmart

Walmart is a multinational retail corporation that operates a broad portfolio of store formats and digital services. Its core business includes large-format supercenters, discount department stores, neighborhood grocery stores and a membership warehouse chain, Sam’s Club. The company’s merchandising mix covers groceries, household goods, apparel, electronics and pharmacy services, supplemented by private-label products and category-specific offerings. Walmart pairs its physical store network with online platforms and mobile applications to provide omnichannel shopping, fulfillment and delivery options for consumers and businesses.

The company was founded by Sam Walton, who opened the first store in Rogers, Arkansas in 1962; it is headquartered in Bentonville, Arkansas.

See Also

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