TrustBank Takes $2.73 Million Position in Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

TrustBank acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,541 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,731,000. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for about 1.1% of TrustBank's investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 84.2% during the third quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 35 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. 10Elms LLP grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 33.3% during the third quarter. 10Elms LLP now owns 40 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 342.9% during the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 31 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miller Global Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company's stock.

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Trending Headlines about Eli Lilly and Company

Here are the key news stories impacting Eli Lilly and Company this week:

Positive Sentiment: Eli Lilly announced it will acquire three vaccine developers — Curevo, LimmaTech Biologics, and Vaccine Company — in deals worth up to about $3.8 billion, expanding its infectious-disease and vaccine portfolio beyond diabetes and obesity. Lilly announces three acquisitions to build infectious disease portfolio

Eli Lilly announced it will acquire three vaccine developers — Curevo, LimmaTech Biologics, and Vaccine Company — in deals worth up to about $3.8 billion, expanding its infectious-disease and vaccine portfolio beyond diabetes and obesity. Positive Sentiment: Investors also reacted to strong news from Lilly’s experimental gene therapy VERVE-102, which cut LDL cholesterol and PCSK9 sharply in early trial data, reinforcing optimism around the company’s broader growth pipeline. VERVE-102 trial results

Investors also reacted to strong news from Lilly’s experimental gene therapy VERVE-102, which cut LDL cholesterol and PCSK9 sharply in early trial data, reinforcing optimism around the company’s broader growth pipeline. Positive Sentiment: Analysts and media coverage continued to highlight Lilly as a long-term winner in obesity and pharma, supported by persistent demand for its weight-loss drugs and upbeat commentary on its growth prospects. Motley Fool article on undervaluation

Analysts and media coverage continued to highlight Lilly as a long-term winner in obesity and pharma, supported by persistent demand for its weight-loss drugs and upbeat commentary on its growth prospects. Neutral Sentiment: Broader market gains and hopes for a diplomatic resolution between the U.S. and Iran helped lift equities overall, providing a supportive backdrop for Lilly alongside the company-specific headlines. Market wrap article

Broader market gains and hopes for a diplomatic resolution between the U.S. and Iran helped lift equities overall, providing a supportive backdrop for Lilly alongside the company-specific headlines. Neutral Sentiment: Some healthcare-sector weakness on the day may have partially offset the company-specific optimism, but it does not appear to be the main driver for LLY. Healthcare sector decline article

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Up 0.2%

Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $1,066.77 on Wednesday. The firm's 50-day moving average is $946.28 and its 200-day moving average is $1,006.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.50. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $623.78 and a 1 year high of $1,133.95. The company has a market cap of $1.00 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.90, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.48.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $8.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $6.97 by $1.58. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 34.98% and a return on equity of 105.77%. The company had revenue of $19.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.34 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 35.500-37.000 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 35.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a $1.73 dividend. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. Eli Lilly and Company's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LLY shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,200.00 to $1,280.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,133.00 to $1,251.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $880.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $1,300.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,227.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on LLY

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company NYSE: LLY is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

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