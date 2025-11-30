Trustmark Bank Trust Department Cuts Holdings in Invesco QQQ $QQQ

Trustmark Bank Trust Department decreased its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ - Free Report) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,687 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock after selling 1,021 shares during the period. Trustmark Bank Trust Department's holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $6,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ by 930.0% in the second quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ by 3,000.0% in the first quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 124 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ransom Advisory Ltd bought a new position in Invesco QQQ in the first quarter worth about $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company's stock.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts: Sign Up

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

QQQ stock opened at $619.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $609.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $573.17. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $402.39 and a one year high of $637.01.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.694 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ's previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%.

About Invesco QQQ

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust's investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Invesco QQQ, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Invesco QQQ wasn't on the list.

While Invesco QQQ currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here