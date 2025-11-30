Trustmark Bank Trust Department Cuts Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. $VZ

Trustmark Bank Trust Department reduced its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ - Free Report) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,588 shares of the cell phone carrier's stock after selling 6,269 shares during the quarter. Trustmark Bank Trust Department's holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 372,787,016 shares of the cell phone carrier's stock valued at $16,130,494,000 after purchasing an additional 4,615,075 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 109,866,405 shares of the cell phone carrier's stock worth $4,983,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172,175 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 100,326,792 shares of the cell phone carrier's stock worth $4,322,700,000 after buying an additional 1,101,504 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth $2,504,150,000. Finally, GQG Partners LLC increased its position in Verizon Communications by 303.9% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 49,859,967 shares of the cell phone carrier's stock valued at $2,261,648,000 after buying an additional 37,516,167 shares in the last quarter. 62.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on VZ shares. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 30th. BNP Paribas Exane lowered shares of Verizon Communications from an "outperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Verizon Communications from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and thirteen have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $47.41.

View Our Latest Analysis on Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VZ opened at $41.05 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.58 and a 52 week high of $47.35. The business's 50 day moving average price is $40.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $173.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.35.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $33.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $34.19 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 10th were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This is a boost from Verizon Communications's previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 10th. Verizon Communications's payout ratio is presently 58.97%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Featured Articles

