Tsai Capital Corp Has $26.10 Million Stake in QXO, Inc. $QXO

Tsai Capital Corp lessened its stake in shares of QXO, Inc. (NYSE:QXO - Free Report) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,211,741 shares of the company's stock after selling 37,994 shares during the quarter. QXO makes up approximately 19.1% of Tsai Capital Corp's portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Tsai Capital Corp owned 0.21% of QXO worth $26,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of QXO. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in QXO in the second quarter worth $5,137,000. Edgewood Management LLC grew its stake in QXO by 200.0% in the second quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company's stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in shares of QXO by 185.7% during the 2nd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 8,303 shares of the company's stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 5,397 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of QXO by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 815,280 shares of the company's stock worth $17,561,000 after buying an additional 258,680 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its position in shares of QXO by 192.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 296,201 shares of the company's stock worth $6,382,000 after buying an additional 195,018 shares during the period. 58.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QXO Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE QXO opened at $18.72 on Friday. QXO, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.85 and a 12-month high of $24.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.36 and a 200 day moving average of $19.55.

QXO (NYSE:QXO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. QXO had a negative net margin of 1.09% and a positive return on equity of 2.15%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. The firm's revenue was up 20726.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that QXO, Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Benchmark raised shares of QXO to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, August 25th. KeyCorp set a $28.00 target price on shares of QXO in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Raymond James Financial began coverage on QXO in a research report on Friday, September 5th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of QXO in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Research cut QXO from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, QXO has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $32.85.

About QXO

QXO, Inc operates as a business application, technology, and consulting company in North America. The company provides solutions for accounting and business management, financial reporting, enterprise resource planning, human capital management, warehouse management systems, customer relationship management, and business intelligence.

