Tsai Capital Corp Has $4.25 Million Stock Position in Copart, Inc. $CPRT

Tsai Capital Corp boosted its position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT - Free Report) by 31.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 86,635 shares of the business services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 20,680 shares during the quarter. Copart accounts for 3.1% of Tsai Capital Corp's holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Tsai Capital Corp's holdings in Copart were worth $4,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Copart by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,842 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Copart in the second quarter valued at about $549,448,000. Groupama Asset Managment bought a new position in Copart in the second quarter valued at about $1,615,000. Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in Copart by 29.5% during the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 647,679 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $31,782,000 after acquiring an additional 147,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harfst & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Copart by 111.0% in the second quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 32,730 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 17,218 shares during the last quarter. 85.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CPRT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Copart from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 24th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Copart from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Copart from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. HSBC set a $62.00 price objective on Copart and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Copart in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $47.60.

NASDAQ CPRT opened at $38.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 1.06. Copart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.67 and a twelve month high of $64.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.18.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The business services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Copart had a return on equity of 18.17% and a net margin of 33.41%.The business's revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. Research analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Copart news, CEO Jeffrey Liaw sold 24,283 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.79, for a total transaction of $1,087,635.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 31,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,403,360.28. This trade represents a 43.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 100,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.07, for a total transaction of $3,907,000.00. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 353,123 shares of company stock valued at $15,873,689 in the last three months. Insiders own 9.60% of the company's stock.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

