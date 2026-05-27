TTM Technologies, Inc. $TTMI Shares Bought by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI - Free Report) by 103.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 269,046 shares of the technology company's stock after acquiring an additional 136,845 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned about 0.26% of TTM Technologies worth $18,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TTMI. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 66.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,433 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 10,565 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 4.6% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 60,087 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,232,000 after buying an additional 2,632 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 7.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,705,963 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $34,989,000 after buying an additional 115,766 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 7.7% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 190,563 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $3,908,000 after buying an additional 13,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 1,150.2% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 139,889 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $2,869,000 after buying an additional 128,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.79% of the company's stock.

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TTM Technologies Price Performance

TTM Technologies stock opened at $196.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.88. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.86 and a 1 year high of $200.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $130.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.03. The company has a market cap of $20.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.46 and a beta of 2.11.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The company had revenue of $845.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $789.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. TTM Technologies's revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. TTM Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.820-0.880 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at TTM Technologies

In other TTM Technologies news, Director Thomas T. Edman sold 16,800 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.23, for a total transaction of $1,683,864.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TTMI. Zacks Research lowered shares of TTM Technologies from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of TTM Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of TTM Technologies from $115.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of TTM Technologies from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, B. Riley Financial reissued a "buy" rating on shares of TTM Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $149.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on TTM Technologies

TTM Technologies Profile

TTM Technologies, Inc is a leading global manufacturer of printed circuit boards (PCBs) and related electronic components. The company's product portfolio spans rigid, flexible and rigid-flex circuit boards, as well as advanced substrates, backplanes, hybrid circuits and integrated antenna modules. In addition to PCB fabrication, TTM offers comprehensive system‐level services, including design support, surface mount technology (SMT) assembly, cable and wire harness assembly, and complete box-build solutions to address end-to-end customer requirements.

Serving a broad array of end markets, TTM Technologies supports customers in the communications, computing, automotive, aerospace and defense, industrial, and medical sectors.

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