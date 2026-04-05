Tudor Investment Corp ET AL Buys 536,507 Shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. $FLO

Tudor Investment Corp ET AL raised its stake in shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO - Free Report) by 96.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,092,633 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 536,507 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL owned about 0.52% of Flowers Foods worth $14,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 139.1% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,295,812 shares of the company's stock worth $56,060,000 after acquiring an additional 2,499,194 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Flowers Foods in the second quarter valued at about $37,674,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in Flowers Foods by 73.6% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 3,683,396 shares of the company's stock valued at $48,068,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561,493 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Flowers Foods in the third quarter worth about $16,726,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Flowers Foods by 76.7% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,706,486 shares of the company's stock worth $34,941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175,157 shares during the last quarter. 75.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Flowers Foods alerts: Sign Up

Flowers Foods Stock Performance

Shares of FLO opened at $8.24 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.86 and a 52 week high of $20.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 0.39.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.23 billion. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 1.59%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. Flowers Foods has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.800-0.900 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

Flowers Foods Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.2475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.0%. Flowers Foods's payout ratio is currently 247.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Flowers Foods

In other Flowers Foods news, CEO Ryals Mcmullian sold 209,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total value of $1,678,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 813,380 shares in the company, valued at $6,531,441.40. This represents a 20.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FLO has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Flowers Foods from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Flowers Foods from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday. Zacks Research lowered shares of Flowers Foods from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Stephens set a $11.00 target price on shares of Flowers Foods in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Flowers Foods in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Flowers Foods has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $11.80.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Flowers Foods

Flowers Foods Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc is one of the largest producers of packaged bakery foods in the United States, offering a variety of fresh bread, buns, rolls, snack cakes and tortillas. Headquartered in Thomasville, Georgia, the company operates an extensive network of bakeries and distribution centers that serve retail grocery chains, convenience stores, mass merchandisers and foodservice customers nationwide. Flowers Foods markets its products under well-known brands such as Nature's Own, Wonder, Dave's Killer Bread, Mrs.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Flowers Foods, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Flowers Foods wasn't on the list.

While Flowers Foods currently has a Reduce rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here