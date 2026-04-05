Tudor Investment Corp ET AL Has $14.14 Million Stock Position in NMI Holdings Inc $NMIH

Tudor Investment Corp ET AL increased its holdings in NMI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH - Free Report) by 62.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 368,840 shares of the financial services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 142,065 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL owned about 0.48% of NMI worth $14,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NMIH. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in NMI by 196.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 660 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of NMI by 51.5% in the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 856 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NMI during the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NMI by 22.5% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,572 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB boosted its holdings in shares of NMI by 1,308.1% during the third quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 1,915 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares during the period. 94.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on NMIH shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of NMI from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and upped their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. UBS Group set a $43.00 target price on shares of NMI in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of NMI in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of NMI from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on NMI from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NMI has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $43.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on NMIH

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Mohammad Nawaz Yousaf sold 16,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total transaction of $638,240.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 38,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,545,059.37. This trade represents a 29.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Norman Peter Fitzgerald sold 22,500 shares of NMI stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.94, for a total transaction of $898,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 32,445 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,295,853.30. The trade was a 40.95% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 189,412 shares of company stock worth $7,357,746. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NMI Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NMIH opened at $37.54 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.34. NMI Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $31.90 and a 52 week high of $43.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.65, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $180.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.69 million. NMI had a net margin of 55.05% and a return on equity of 15.78%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that NMI Holdings Inc will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About NMI

NMI Holdings, Inc NASDAQ: NMIH is a publicly traded mortgage insurance company that provides private mortgage insurance to lenders across the United States and Canada. Through its principal subsidiary, National Mortgage Insurance Corporation, NMI underwrites and issues policies that protect originators and investors against losses arising from borrower default on residential mortgage loans. By mitigating credit risk on higher‐loan‐to‐value mortgages, the company supports homebuyers' access to financing and contributes to overall market liquidity.

Beyond its core mortgage insurance products, NMI offers credit risk‐sharing and reinsurance solutions designed to help clients optimize capital utilization and manage portfolio exposure.

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