Tulsa Wealth Advisors INC Makes New Investment in AbbVie Inc. $ABBV

Tulsa Wealth Advisors INC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 25,316 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,784,000. AbbVie makes up about 1.9% of Tulsa Wealth Advisors INC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust raised its holdings in AbbVie by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 7,213 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,648,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV grew its holdings in AbbVie by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV now owns 5,852 shares of the company's stock worth $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC increased its position in AbbVie by 56.2% in the 4th quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 125 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Hardin Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Hardin Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,321 shares of the company's stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dogwood Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 473 shares of the company's stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Key Headlines Impacting AbbVie

Here are the key news stories impacting AbbVie this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded AbbVie from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $234.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. William Blair reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of AbbVie in a report on Monday, March 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on AbbVie from $262.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded AbbVie from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AbbVie presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $253.43.

View Our Latest Analysis on ABBV

AbbVie Stock Up 0.1%

ABBV opened at $216.63 on Friday. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $181.73 and a twelve month high of $244.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $212.18 and a 200-day moving average of $218.76. The stock has a market cap of $382.74 billion, a PE ratio of 106.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.32.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.72 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 5.79% and a negative return on equity of 576.45%. AbbVie's quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a $1.73 dividend. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 15th. AbbVie's payout ratio is currently 340.89%.

About AbbVie

AbbVie is a global, research-driven biopharmaceutical company that was created as a spin-off from Abbott Laboratories in 2013 and is headquartered in North Chicago, Illinois. The company focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for complex and often chronic medical conditions. Its operations span research and development, manufacturing, regulatory affairs and commercialization, with an emphasis on bringing specialty medicines to market across multiple therapeutic areas.

AbbVie's product portfolio and pipeline cover several major therapeutic categories, including immunology, oncology, neuroscience, virology and women's health.

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