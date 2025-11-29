Twist Bioscience Corporation $TWST Stake Raised by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd boosted its holdings in Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ:TWST - Free Report) by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,331 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 20,187 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd owned 0.06% of Twist Bioscience worth $1,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWST. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 186.1% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,442,262 shares of the company's stock worth $95,883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588,587 shares during the period. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Twist Bioscience in the first quarter worth approximately $43,705,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience during the 1st quarter valued at $31,960,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience in the 1st quarter worth $9,492,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Twist Bioscience during the second quarter worth about $7,968,000.

Get Twist Bioscience alerts: Sign Up

Twist Bioscience Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TWST opened at $31.88 on Friday. Twist Bioscience Corporation has a 52 week low of $23.30 and a 52 week high of $55.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.33 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 3.64. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $30.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.95.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.05). Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 27.40% and a negative net margin of 20.63%. Twist Bioscience has set its Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. FY 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Twist Bioscience Corporation will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Twist Bioscience news, CFO Adam Laponis sold 5,517 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total value of $173,454.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 111,008 shares in the company, valued at $3,490,091.52. The trade was a 4.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Dennis Cho sold 1,019 shares of Twist Bioscience stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total transaction of $32,689.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 120,694 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,871,863.52. This trade represents a 0.84% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 122,865 shares of company stock worth $3,879,926. Insiders own 3.01% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on TWST shares. Cowen restated a "buy" rating on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. They set an "overweight" rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Twist Bioscience from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 17th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Twist Bioscience in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Twist Bioscience presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $46.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TWST

Twist Bioscience Company Profile

Twist Bioscience Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic DNA-based products. The company offers synthetic genes and gene fragments used in product development for therapeutics, diagnostics, chemicals/materials, food/agriculture, data storage, and various applications within academic research by biotech, pharma, industrial chemical, and agricultural companies, as well as academic labs; Oligo pools used in targeted NGS, CRISPR gene editing, mutagenesis experiments, DNA origami, DNA computing, data storage in DNA, and other applications; and immunoglobulin G proteins for customers focused on the pursuit of drug discovery and development.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ:TWST - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Twist Bioscience, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Twist Bioscience wasn't on the list.

While Twist Bioscience currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here