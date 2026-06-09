Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER Shares Acquired by Capital International Investors

Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER - Free Report) by 15.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,677,371 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock after acquiring an additional 363,374 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors owned approximately 0.13% of Uber Technologies worth $218,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,793 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock valued at $1,699,000 after buying an additional 1,337 shares during the last quarter. Valtrion Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Valtrion Capital Management LLC now owns 4,142 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 21,585 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock valued at $1,764,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Havemeyer Place LP bought a new stake in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,270,000. Finally, 111 Capital bought a new stake in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $719,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company's stock.

Get Uber Technologies alerts: Sign Up

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Nikki Krishnamurthy sold 30,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.45, for a total transaction of $2,233,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 460,756 shares of the company's stock, valued at $34,303,284.20. The trade was a 6.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on UBER. Citigroup reissued a "market outperform" rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. HSBC lowered Uber Technologies to a "reduce" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 11th. They set an "outperform" rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group lowered Uber Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Uber Technologies presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $104.68.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on UBER

Trending Headlines about Uber Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting Uber Technologies this week:

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UBER opened at $70.15 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.56. The company has a market cap of $142.79 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49, a P/E/G ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.12. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.46 and a 12-month high of $101.99.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $13.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.28 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 41.40% and a net margin of 15.91%.The business's revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. Uber Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.820 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology company that operates a global platform connecting riders, drivers, couriers, restaurants and shippers. Founded in 2009 by Garrett Camp and Travis Kalanick and headquartered in San Francisco, Uber developed one of the first large-scale ride-hailing marketplaces and has since expanded into a broader set of mobility and logistics services. The company completed its initial public offering in 2019 and continues to position its app-based network as a multi-modal transportation and delivery platform.

Uber's principal businesses include mobility services (ride-hailing and shared rides), delivery through Uber Eats, and freight logistics via Uber Freight.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Uber Technologies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Uber Technologies wasn't on the list.

While Uber Technologies currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here