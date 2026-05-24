Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER Shares Bought by Axxcess Wealth Management LLC

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER - Free Report) by 403.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,063 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock after purchasing an additional 72,968 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $7,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UBER. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Ares Financial Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Hager Investment Management Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 276.2% in the fourth quarter. Hager Investment Management Services LLC now owns 489 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Uber Technologies

In other news, SVP Nikki Krishnamurthy sold 30,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.45, for a total transaction of $2,233,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 460,756 shares in the company, valued at $34,303,284.20. The trade was a 6.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Balaji (A) Krishnamurthy purchased 22,453 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $71.25 per share, with a total value of $1,599,776.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer owned 28,742 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,047,867.50. This represents a 357.02% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 3.81% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Uber Technologies

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UBER has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Uber Technologies from an "outperform" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 11th. They set a "hold" rating for the company. US Capital Advisors set a $95.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $122.00 to $105.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Uber Technologies to a "reduce" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $104.97.

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Uber Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UBER opened at $71.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $146.31 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.16. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.46 and a 12 month high of $101.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.36.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $13.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.28 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 41.40%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. Uber Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.820 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology company that operates a global platform connecting riders, drivers, couriers, restaurants and shippers. Founded in 2009 by Garrett Camp and Travis Kalanick and headquartered in San Francisco, Uber developed one of the first large-scale ride-hailing marketplaces and has since expanded into a broader set of mobility and logistics services. The company completed its initial public offering in 2019 and continues to position its app-based network as a multi-modal transportation and delivery platform.

Uber's principal businesses include mobility services (ride-hailing and shared rides), delivery through Uber Eats, and freight logistics via Uber Freight.

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