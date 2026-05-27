Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER Shares Sold by Employees Retirement System of Texas

Employees Retirement System of Texas lowered its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER - Free Report) by 30.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 794,550 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock after selling 344,402 shares during the quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas' holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $64,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UBER. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its position in Uber Technologies by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 6,398 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Stelac Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Uber Technologies by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,238 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp grew its position in Uber Technologies by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 473 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co grew its position in Uber Technologies by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 1,532 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Uber Technologies by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,423 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company's stock.

Uber Technologies Trading Down 2.2%

Shares of Uber Technologies stock opened at $70.25 on Wednesday. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $74.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.00 billion, a PE ratio of 17.52, a P/E/G ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.16. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.46 and a 1-year high of $101.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $13.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $13.28 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 41.40%. Uber Technologies's revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. Uber Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.820 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on UBER. Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 11th. They issued an "outperform" rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $99.00 to $92.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Uber Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $104.97.

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Key Headlines Impacting Uber Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting Uber Technologies this week:

Insider Transactions at Uber Technologies

In other Uber Technologies news, SVP Nikki Krishnamurthy sold 30,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.45, for a total value of $2,233,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 460,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,303,284.20. The trade was a 6.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.81% of the company's stock.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology company that operates a global platform connecting riders, drivers, couriers, restaurants and shippers. Founded in 2009 by Garrett Camp and Travis Kalanick and headquartered in San Francisco, Uber developed one of the first large-scale ride-hailing marketplaces and has since expanded into a broader set of mobility and logistics services. The company completed its initial public offering in 2019 and continues to position its app-based network as a multi-modal transportation and delivery platform.

Uber's principal businesses include mobility services (ride-hailing and shared rides), delivery through Uber Eats, and freight logistics via Uber Freight.

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