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Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER Stock Holdings Increased by Pictet Asset Management Holding SA

Written by MarketBeat
June 28, 2026
Uber Technologies logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • Pictet Asset Management increased its Uber stake by 8.8% in Q1, holding 3.37 million shares worth about $242.5 million as of the latest filing. Institutional investors still own a large majority of Uber, at roughly 80.24% of the company.
  • Wall Street sentiment remains broadly positive on Uber, with a Moderate Buy consensus and an average price target of $104.97. Recent analyst actions included BTIG reaffirming a buy rating and raising its target to $100.
  • Uber’s latest quarterly results beat EPS expectations, posting $0.72 per share on $13.20 billion in revenue, while revenue rose 14.5% year over year. The company also guided Q2 2026 EPS to 0.780-0.820.
  • Interested in Uber Technologies? Here are five stocks we like better.

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER - Free Report) by 8.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,371,542 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock after buying an additional 273,976 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA owned about 0.17% of Uber Technologies worth $242,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Osbon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the third quarter worth $25,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Ares Financial Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on UBER. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 11th. They issued a "hold" rating on the stock. Guggenheim reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup restated a "market outperform" rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $104.97.

Get Our Latest Analysis on UBER

Key Stories Impacting Uber Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting Uber Technologies this week:

Uber Technologies Price Performance

Shares of UBER opened at $76.09 on Friday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $67.19 and a one year high of $101.99. The stock's fifty day moving average is $73.40 and its 200-day moving average is $76.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 1.12.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $13.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.28 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 41.40%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. Uber Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.820 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

About Uber Technologies

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology company that operates a global platform connecting riders, drivers, couriers, restaurants and shippers. Founded in 2009 by Garrett Camp and Travis Kalanick and headquartered in San Francisco, Uber developed one of the first large-scale ride-hailing marketplaces and has since expanded into a broader set of mobility and logistics services. The company completed its initial public offering in 2019 and continues to position its app-based network as a multi-modal transportation and delivery platform.

Uber's principal businesses include mobility services (ride-hailing and shared rides), delivery through Uber Eats, and freight logistics via Uber Freight.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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