Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER Stock Holdings Increased by Pictet Asset Management Holding SA

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER - Free Report) by 8.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,371,542 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock after buying an additional 273,976 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA owned about 0.17% of Uber Technologies worth $242,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Osbon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the third quarter worth $25,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Ares Financial Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on UBER. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 11th. They issued a "hold" rating on the stock. Guggenheim reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup restated a "market outperform" rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $104.97.

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Key Stories Impacting Uber Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting Uber Technologies this week:

Uber Technologies Price Performance

Shares of UBER opened at $76.09 on Friday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $67.19 and a one year high of $101.99. The stock's fifty day moving average is $73.40 and its 200-day moving average is $76.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 1.12.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $13.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.28 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 41.40%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. Uber Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.820 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology company that operates a global platform connecting riders, drivers, couriers, restaurants and shippers. Founded in 2009 by Garrett Camp and Travis Kalanick and headquartered in San Francisco, Uber developed one of the first large-scale ride-hailing marketplaces and has since expanded into a broader set of mobility and logistics services. The company completed its initial public offering in 2019 and continues to position its app-based network as a multi-modal transportation and delivery platform.

Uber's principal businesses include mobility services (ride-hailing and shared rides), delivery through Uber Eats, and freight logistics via Uber Freight.

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