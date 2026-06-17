Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER Stock Position Cut by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL trimmed its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER - Free Report) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,107,558 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock after selling 139,935 shares during the quarter. Uber Technologies comprises 0.9% of Blair William & Co. IL's holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Blair William & Co. IL owned about 0.20% of Uber Technologies worth $335,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.8% during the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 6,398 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Stelac Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 10.4% in the third quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,238 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 8.3% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 1,532 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Cadence Bank boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 7,366 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salvus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,644 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Uber Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UBER opened at $73.27 on Wednesday. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $73.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27, a PEG ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.19 and a 52-week high of $101.99.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $13.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.28 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 41.40% and a net margin of 15.91%.Uber Technologies's revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. Uber Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.820 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UBER has been the topic of a number of research reports. Fox Advisors raised Uber Technologies from a "hold" rating to an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on Uber Technologies from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $107.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $109.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $104.97.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on UBER

Key Headlines Impacting Uber Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting Uber Technologies this week:

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology company that operates a global platform connecting riders, drivers, couriers, restaurants and shippers. Founded in 2009 by Garrett Camp and Travis Kalanick and headquartered in San Francisco, Uber developed one of the first large-scale ride-hailing marketplaces and has since expanded into a broader set of mobility and logistics services. The company completed its initial public offering in 2019 and continues to position its app-based network as a multi-modal transportation and delivery platform.

Uber's principal businesses include mobility services (ride-hailing and shared rides), delivery through Uber Eats, and freight logistics via Uber Freight.

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