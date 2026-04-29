UBS Group AG Acquires 874,013 Shares of Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. $PTGX

UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX - Free Report) by 46.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,770,021 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 874,013 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 4.43% of Protagonist Therapeutics worth $241,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 53.4% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 26,528 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,317,000 after acquiring an additional 9,232 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,413,690 shares of the company's stock valued at $472,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156,461 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $979,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH boosted its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 114,036 shares of the company's stock worth $9,960,000 after purchasing an additional 23,719 shares during the period. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $246,000. 98.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Protagonist Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of PTGX stock opened at $101.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.37 and a beta of 2.12. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $97.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.62. Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $41.28 and a one year high of $107.84.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.16). Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 282.83% and a negative return on equity of 19.89%. The firm had revenue of $7.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.92 million. On average, research analysts expect that Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PTGX. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $121.00 price target on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Protagonist Therapeutics from $80.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Protagonist Therapeutics from $95.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $108.15.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Protagonist Therapeutics

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Protagonist Therapeutics news, CFO Asif Ali sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total transaction of $184,572.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 59,003 shares in the company, valued at $6,223,046.41. This represents a 2.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Arturo Md Molina sold 15,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.79, for a total transaction of $1,571,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 84,115 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,814,410.85. This represents a 15.13% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 158,215 shares of company stock valued at $15,539,786 over the last quarter. 4.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Protagonist Therapeutics Company Profile

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc NASDAQ: PTGX is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel, orally administered peptide-based therapies for immune-mediated and other serious diseases. The company leverages its proprietary Peptide 2.0 platform to design peptides that target G protein–coupled receptors and cytokine receptors, with the goal of combining the potency of biologics with the convenience of oral administration. Protagonist's approach aims to address unmet medical needs in areas where injectable therapies have been the standard of care.

Among its lead programs is PTG-100, an oral α4β7 integrin antagonist intended to block leukocyte migration to the gut in ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease.

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