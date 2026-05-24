UBS Group AG Boosts Holdings in ImmunityBio, Inc. $IBRX

UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX - Free Report) by 18.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,995,607 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 315,025 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.20% of ImmunityBio worth $3,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBRX. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ImmunityBio by 193.4% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 44,448 shares of the company's stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 29,297 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of ImmunityBio by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 62,028 shares of the company's stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 5,231 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of ImmunityBio by 56.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 18,551 shares of the company's stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 6,731 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of ImmunityBio by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,071,736 shares of the company's stock worth $2,829,000 after purchasing an additional 52,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of ImmunityBio by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 205,478 shares of the company's stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 21,715 shares during the last quarter. 8.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Activity at ImmunityBio

In related news, Director Barry J. Simon sold 75,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $900,750.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 2,850,821 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $34,238,360.21. This trade represents a 2.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christobel Selecky sold 25,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 265,000 shares of company stock worth $2,842,000 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 69.48% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about ImmunityBio

Here are the key news stories impacting ImmunityBio this week:

Positive Sentiment: ImmunityBio said a health economic analysis presented at ISPOR 2026 showed ANKTIVA plus BCG delivered a lower cost per sustained complete responder than TAR-200 in BCG-unresponsive NMIBC CIS, a potentially supportive commercial and reimbursement datapoint. Article Title

ImmunityBio said a health economic analysis presented at ISPOR 2026 showed ANKTIVA plus BCG delivered a lower cost per sustained complete responder than TAR-200 in BCG-unresponsive NMIBC CIS, a potentially supportive commercial and reimbursement datapoint. Neutral Sentiment: Several broker and research notes remained constructive, including reports of buy ratings from BTIG Research and HC Wainwright, which may help offset some of the negative sentiment around the stock. Article Title

Several broker and research notes remained constructive, including reports of buy ratings from BTIG Research and HC Wainwright, which may help offset some of the negative sentiment around the stock. Neutral Sentiment: News also noted that Anktiva label expansion is undergoing FDA review, which could be a future catalyst if approved, but it remains uncertain for now. Article Title

News also noted that Anktiva label expansion is undergoing FDA review, which could be a future catalyst if approved, but it remains uncertain for now. Negative Sentiment: A large cluster of law-firm notices and deadline reminders emphasized the May 26 lead-plaintiff deadline in an existing securities class action, reinforcing investor focus on alleged disclosures around ImmunityBio’s Anktiva claims. Article Title

A large cluster of law-firm notices and deadline reminders emphasized the May 26 lead-plaintiff deadline in an existing securities class action, reinforcing investor focus on alleged disclosures around ImmunityBio’s Anktiva claims. Negative Sentiment: The lawsuit background centers on an FDA warning letter that allegedly challenged unsupported efficacy claims, a headline that has weighed on sentiment and triggered broader legal scrutiny. Article Title

ImmunityBio Stock Performance

IBRX opened at $7.22 on Friday. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $7.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.58. ImmunityBio, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.95 and a 1 year high of $12.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of -8.49 and a beta of 0.02.

ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $44.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.07 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ImmunityBio, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of ImmunityBio in a research note on Thursday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of ImmunityBio in a research note on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of ImmunityBio in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of ImmunityBio in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, D. Boral Capital reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of ImmunityBio in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ImmunityBio presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $14.20.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on IBRX

ImmunityBio Company Profile

ImmunityBio, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in the development of novel immunotherapies for cancer and infectious diseases. The company’s research platform centers on harnessing the power of the human immune system—through engineered T cells, natural killer (NK) cells, cytokine superagonists and viral-vectored vaccines—to target and eliminate diseased cells across a range of indications.

Among its lead assets is Anktiva (formerly known as N-803), an interleukin-15 superagonist designed to stimulate NK and T cell activity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX - Free Report).

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