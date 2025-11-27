Ulta Beauty Inc. $ULTA Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA - Free Report) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,775 shares of the specialty retailer's stock after selling 783 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.'s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $9,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hemington Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 142.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 68 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Ransom Advisory Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the first quarter worth $36,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company's stock.

Ulta Beauty Stock Performance

Ulta Beauty stock opened at $535.16 on Thursday. Ulta Beauty Inc. has a 1 year low of $309.01 and a 1 year high of $572.23. The firm's 50-day moving average is $529.94 and its 200-day moving average is $499.85. The company has a market cap of $24.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.52, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.05.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 28th. The specialty retailer reported $5.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.03 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 48.78%. Ulta Beauty's quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ulta Beauty Inc. will post 23.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $425.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $650.00 to $653.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $550.38.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Mike C. Smith sold 500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $528.43, for a total transaction of $264,215.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 2,263 shares in the company, valued at $1,195,837.09. The trade was a 18.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company's stock.

Ulta Beauty Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

