Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA Grows Stake in Corning Incorporated $GLW

Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA increased its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW - Free Report) by 122.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 145,588 shares of the electronics maker's stock after acquiring an additional 80,080 shares during the period. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA's holdings in Corning were worth $19,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GLW. Pinpoint Asset Management Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Corning in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Berbice Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Corning in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Basepoint Wealth LLC bought a new position in Corning in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Corning during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corning during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.80% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Corning

In related news, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 100,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.46, for a total value of $18,646,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 908,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $169,371,500.38. The trade was a 9.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jaymin Amin sold 27,395 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.14, for a total value of $5,263,675.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 94,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,138,016. The trade was a 22.49% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 160,655 shares of company stock valued at $30,692,560. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Corning Price Performance

NYSE:GLW opened at $223.00 on Friday. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $184.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.72. Corning Incorporated has a 52 week low of $51.32 and a 52 week high of $230.50. The stock has a market cap of $191.92 billion, a PE ratio of 106.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Corning (NYSE:GLW - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. Corning had a return on equity of 19.45% and a net margin of 11.09%.The firm had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Corning has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.730-0.770 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. Corning's payout ratio is currently 53.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GLW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on Corning from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley set a $180.00 price target on Corning in a report on Friday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Corning from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Corning from $125.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Corning from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $182.62.

View Our Latest Report on Corning

Corning Profile

Corning Incorporated is a global manufacturer specializing in specialty glass, ceramics and related materials and technologies. Headquartered in Corning, New York, the company supplies engineered materials and components used across multiple industries, including consumer electronics, telecommunications, automotive emissions control, pharmaceutical and life sciences, and industrial and scientific applications. Corning emphasizes materials science and precision manufacturing to develop durable, high-performance glass and ceramic products.

Key product lines include specialty display glass used by television and mobile-device manufacturers, cover glass marketed under well-known trade names for smartphones and tablets, and optical fiber and cable and related hardware for telecommunications networks.

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