Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA Increases Stock Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) by 17.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,057 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after purchasing an additional 18,069 shares during the period. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA's holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $25,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sarver Vrooman Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Basepoint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Advanced Micro Devices News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:

Positive Sentiment: Wall Street sentiment remains upbeat, with multiple analysts raising AMD price targets in June, including a street-high call from UBS, as firms increasingly view AMD as a bigger player in AI infrastructure and data center CPUs.

Wall Street sentiment remains upbeat, with multiple analysts raising AMD price targets in June, including a street-high call from UBS, as firms increasingly view AMD as a bigger player in AI infrastructure and data center CPUs. Positive Sentiment: AMD continues to gain credibility in enterprise AI, including recognition from Gartner as a leading server CPU company, which supports the long-term growth case for its data center business. Article Title

AMD continues to gain credibility in enterprise AI, including recognition from Gartner as a leading server CPU company, which supports the long-term growth case for its data center business. Positive Sentiment: New business wins are also helping sentiment, including a definitive agreement with Rackspace Technology to deploy AMD-based infrastructure, reinforcing demand for AMD chips in cloud and enterprise workloads. Article Title

New business wins are also helping sentiment, including a definitive agreement with Rackspace Technology to deploy AMD-based infrastructure, reinforcing demand for AMD chips in cloud and enterprise workloads. Positive Sentiment: Several recent articles argue AMD still has meaningful upside as investors focus on its CPU and AI data center growth, with some bullish commentary suggesting the market may still be underappreciating its long-term earnings power.

Several recent articles argue AMD still has meaningful upside as investors focus on its CPU and AI data center growth, with some bullish commentary suggesting the market may still be underappreciating its long-term earnings power. Neutral Sentiment: One recent piece highlighted both the positives and a caution on AMD, noting the stock’s huge six-month run and suggesting investors should stay aware of valuation risk after such a strong rally.

One recent piece highlighted both the positives and a caution on AMD, noting the stock’s huge six-month run and suggesting investors should stay aware of valuation risk after such a strong rally. Negative Sentiment: The semiconductor group has also been under pressure today, with AI chip names, including AMD, softening as momentum in the sector cools and investors rotate out of the space. Article Title

The semiconductor group has also been under pressure today, with AI chip names, including AMD, softening as momentum in the sector cools and investors rotate out of the space. Negative Sentiment: Bearish/neutral valuation commentary has also picked up, with some coverage questioning whether AMD’s rapid stock gains have already priced in a lot of future growth, which can weigh on the shares in the short term.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 19,487 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.40, for a total transaction of $8,406,691.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 324,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,000,947.80. This trade represents a 5.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 24,376 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.39, for a total value of $10,832,450.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 105,222 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $46,759,604.58. This represents a 18.81% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 378,032 shares of company stock valued at $161,876,596 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Advanced Micro Devices from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wolfe Research set a $450.00 price target on Advanced Micro Devices and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $455.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $320.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $440.41.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 2.1%

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $521.58 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.50 and a 1-year high of $562.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market cap of $850.49 billion, a PE ratio of 171.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $445.21 and a 200 day moving average of $296.11.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.90 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 13.37%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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