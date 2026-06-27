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Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA Lowers Stock Position in Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

Written by MarketBeat
June 27, 2026
Micron Technology logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA cut its Micron Technology stake by 8.9% in the first quarter, selling 12,468 shares and leaving it with 128,042 shares worth about $40.7 million.
  • Micron reported blockbuster fiscal Q3 results, with EPS of $25.11 beating estimates and revenue of $41.46 billion, up 345.8% year over year. The company also raised Q4 2026 guidance to $30-$32 EPS.
  • Analysts remain broadly bullish on Micron amid strong AI-memory demand, with several firms raising price targets and the consensus rating staying at Buy. At the same time, some coverage warns the stock may be vulnerable to profit-taking after its sharp rally.
  • Interested in Micron Technology? Here are five stocks we like better.

Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA reduced its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Free Report) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,042 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after selling 12,468 shares during the period. Micron Technology makes up approximately 0.7% of Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA's investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA's holdings in Micron Technology were worth $40,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. High Note Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 65.4% in the 4th quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 86 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 295.8% during the 4th quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 95 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 4,800.0% in the 4th quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 98 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Bayban purchased a new position in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Headlines Impacting Micron Technology

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 40,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.26, for a total transaction of $21,450,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 424,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $227,643,978.78. The trade was a 8.61% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.39, for a total value of $13,895,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 125,737 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $43,679,776.43. The trade was a 24.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 146,000 shares of company stock worth $85,486,715. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Micron Technology Price Performance

MU opened at $1,132.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.38 and a twelve month high of $1,255.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $817.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $524.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.64 and a beta of 2.16.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 24th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $25.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $21.39 by $3.72. The business had revenue of $41.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.91 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 55.91% and a return on equity of 71.13%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 345.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. Micron Technology has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 30.000-32.000 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 60.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. Micron Technology's dividend payout ratio is currently 2.83%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MU has been the subject of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $1,500.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $1,150.00 to $1,375.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $1,200.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $1,050.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $350.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $1,263.76.

View Our Latest Analysis on Micron Technology

About Micron Technology

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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