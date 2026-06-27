Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA Sells 27,575 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO

Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA reduced its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO - Free Report) by 51.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,516 shares of the medical research company's stock after selling 27,575 shares during the period. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA's holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $12,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. J. Stern & Co. LLP increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 58,006.4% during the fourth quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP now owns 31,509,332 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $18,258,082,000 after acquiring an additional 31,455,105 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth about $3,072,744,000. Auto Owners Insurance Co lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 57,845.0% in the fourth quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 2,427,896 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $1,406,844,000 after purchasing an additional 2,423,706 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2,183.2% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,328,845 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $770,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270,643 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 88.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,699,460 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $1,309,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270,191 shares during the period. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TMO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $675.00 to $615.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen cut Thermo Fisher Scientific from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Barclays cut their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $650.00 to $625.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $653.00 to $639.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Thermo Fisher Scientific to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $605.09.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, COO Gianluca Pettiti sold 400 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.66, for a total transaction of $185,064.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 25,051 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,590,095.66. This trade represents a 1.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company's stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Trading Up 1.5%

TMO opened at $513.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $401.45 and a 52 week high of $643.99. The stock has a market cap of $190.84 billion, a PE ratio of 28.23, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $474.08 and a 200-day moving average of $520.19.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.25 by $0.19. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 15.15%.The company had revenue of $11.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.15 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its FY 2026 guidance at 24.640-25.120 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 24.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. Thermo Fisher Scientific's payout ratio is presently 10.34%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific NYSE: TMO is a global provider of scientific instrumentation, reagents and consumables, software, and services that support research, clinical, and industrial laboratories. The company supplies analytical instruments and laboratory equipment, life sciences reagents and kits, specialty diagnostics, and a broad range of consumables used by researchers, clinicians, and manufacturers. Its offerings also include laboratory information management and data-analysis software, as well as service solutions such as instrument maintenance, validation, and logistics that help customers run complex workflows efficiently.

Thermo Fisher operates through multiple business areas that broadly cover life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services, including contract development and manufacturing for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

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