Union Pacific Corporation $UNP Position Increased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP - Free Report) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,688,640 shares of the railroad operator's stock after purchasing an additional 4,508 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.62% of Union Pacific worth $894,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,329,262 shares of the railroad operator's stock valued at $13,724,045,000 after acquiring an additional 659,378 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,330,080 shares of the railroad operator's stock worth $6,090,674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082,285 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 92.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,136,349 shares of the railroad operator's stock worth $4,658,142,000 after acquiring an additional 9,655,306 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Union Pacific by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,360,668 shares of the railroad operator's stock valued at $3,552,550,000 after purchasing an additional 296,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Union Pacific by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,636,050 shares of the railroad operator's stock valued at $2,922,971,000 after purchasing an additional 602,647 shares during the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts: Sign Up

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on UNP. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $305.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Union Pacific in a report on Wednesday. They set an "outperform" rating on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $325.00 price objective (up from $300.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens upgraded Union Pacific to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $299.11.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Union Pacific

Insider Buying and Selling at Union Pacific

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 2,991 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.96, for a total value of $789,504.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 43,012 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,353,447.52. This represents a 6.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 27,387 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.76, for a total transaction of $7,442,691.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 61,102 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $16,605,079.52. This trade represents a 30.95% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders sold 32,378 shares of company stock valued at $8,781,595. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $301.44 on Monday. Union Pacific Corporation has a 1 year low of $210.84 and a 1 year high of $303.15. The firm has a market cap of $178.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.83, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $271.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $256.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.12 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 39.58% and a net margin of 29.20%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.70 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Corporation will post 12.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th were given a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. Union Pacific's payout ratio is 45.47%.

Key Headlines Impacting Union Pacific

Here are the key news stories impacting Union Pacific this week:

Positive Sentiment: Union Pacific received the first rail from Rocky Mountain Steel’s new $1.2 billion Pueblo mill, kicking off a seven-year domestic supply contract that could improve rail-input reliability and support efficiency. Article Title

Union Pacific received the first rail from Rocky Mountain Steel’s new $1.2 billion Pueblo mill, kicking off a seven-year domestic supply contract that could improve rail-input reliability and support efficiency. Positive Sentiment: Several analysts remain constructive, with recent price-target increases and buy/outperform-style ratings helping reinforce expectations for stronger earnings and continued momentum. Article Title

Several analysts remain constructive, with recent price-target increases and buy/outperform-style ratings helping reinforce expectations for stronger earnings and continued momentum. Positive Sentiment: Heading into Q2 results, earnings estimates have been rising as stronger freight demand may offset volume and supply-chain pressures, which could set up a positive catalyst if Union Pacific beats expectations. Article Title

Heading into Q2 results, earnings estimates have been rising as stronger freight demand may offset volume and supply-chain pressures, which could set up a positive catalyst if Union Pacific beats expectations. Neutral Sentiment: A valuation article said Union Pacific looks fairly valued on cash flow, suggesting the shares may be closer to intrinsic value than deeply discounted, which is less of a near-term trading catalyst. Article Title

A valuation article said Union Pacific looks fairly valued on cash flow, suggesting the shares may be closer to intrinsic value than deeply discounted, which is less of a near-term trading catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Dan Loeb’s Third Point cut its Union Pacific stake by more than 90% while also slashing other railroad holdings, a move that may pressure sentiment around the sector amid merger uncertainty. Article Title

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation NYSE: UNP is one of the largest freight railroad companies in the United States. Its principal operating subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad, has roots that trace back to the Pacific Railway Act of 1862 and the construction of the first transcontinental rail link completed in 1869. The company is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, and operates as a holding company for rail transportation and related services.

Union Pacific's core business is the movement of freight by rail across an extensive rail network serving the western two‑thirds of the United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Union Pacific, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Union Pacific wasn't on the list.

While Union Pacific currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here